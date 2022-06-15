“Welcome to Burger King, Are You a Top of Bottom Sandwich?”

The Pride Month Burger King Burger has the internet in a frenzy and, yes, I have several questions. Do you get the Top Burger or the Bottom Burger depending on what your preference is in the sack or based on what you’re crazing? And what do you do if you’re versatile like me? Do I not get a Pride Month Burger?

Marketing agency Jung von Matt Donau caused quite the backlash over the weekend when it rolled out its campaign for a Pride Month Whopper in Austria. It’s the same, classic formula that all items on the Burger King menu possess, except that the “sandwich” comes with two bottom halves or two top halves of a bun. Cue my questions above…

While I think the idea is a little ridiculous and completely laughable, members of the online community don’t have as much of a sense of humor and mercilessly criticized the campaign and the idea in general. The onslaught of negativity was so great, in fact, that Jung von Matt Donau released a public statement on its LinkedIn page.

It reads:

The Pride Whopper is part of our client’s engagement as official partner with Vienna Pride. The work also includes an influencer campaign with proud members of the Austrian LGBTQ community. We at JvM Donau are proud of our queer community within our agency. Unfortunately, we still messed up and didn’t check well enough with community members on different interpretations of the Pride Whopper. That’s on us. The intended message of the Pride Whopper was to spread equal love and equal rights. Our strongest concern is if we offended members of the LGBTQ Community with this campaign. If this is the case, we truly apologize. We’ve learned our lessons and will include experts on communicating with the LGBTQ community for future work as promoting equal love and equal rights will still be a priority for us.

Related Post: Would You Like Some Sass with Your Order?

Although the company apologized for the misunderstood product and campaign, the imagery is still on Burger King’s website as of this writing.

Listen, I don’t care if it’s two bottom buns or two top buns. If I’m having a stressful day at work and I get any food what-so-ever, I’m putting it in my mouth. Political correctness be damned!

Source: Yahoo, Linkedin, People