Kathie Lee Gifford Giggles About Her Son-In-Law’s Viral Bulge Moment

Andy Cohen wasted no time asking Kathie Lee Gifford about that viral Celebrity Family Feud moment featuring her son-in-law Ben Wierda and his very tight pair of trousers.

Kathie appeared on Andy’s Watch What Happens Live program earlier this week where he asked her if she’s seen what everyone’s been talking about. She naturally couldn’t stop giggling in her response.

“Yes, I have, it’s hard to miss it. I’m sorry, but I’m glad it’s not my son,” she exclaimed. “It’s Cassidy‘s (her daughter’s) husband, who I adore, but none of us realized it. We were playing a game, for goodness sakes, and we got very, very excited about it, obviously.”

Andy, being his usual shady self, went all Samantha Jones with his double entendre by following up her response with, “He looked like he was excited about it too.”

The former Today show mainstay went on to reveal that Cassidy did mention something to her husband about the pants he was wearing before the show began, noting how “awfully tight” they were. “They woke up the next day after it aired to this firestorm of publicity,” she said.

Andy, again, couldn’t help himself. “He looks very gifted,” the father-of-one added. Yes, Andy. We get it. He’s got a nice d**k.

Oh and in case you missed it, here’s what everyone’s talking about.

Here is Betsy Devos' nephew, Ben Wierda on “Family Feud” the very moment he realizes how tight his pants are…pic.twitter.com/jkApboOkw0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 25, 2020