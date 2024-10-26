Genius Artist Reimagines ‘Scream’ Killers as 2 Lovers

Happy Halloween? I’d like to see this version of Scream, please.

Looking for deeper meaning in the obvious is a concept that’s grasped the current generation. No area is safe from interpretation, and that includes dissecting horror movies down to the tiniest detail. Not even Wes Craven’s iconic slasher flick, Scream, is safe from fan theories. And this whole topic is about to ruin your view of Ghostface for years to come.

Advertisement

A quick Google search of “were Billy and Stu gay in Scream” yields a plethora of conspiracy theories about the proposed sexuality of the favorite villains. Despite both men having girlfriends, and Billy having sex with Sidney on screen, keyboard critics online allege that was all a false flag for the closeted duo. It doesn’t help that screenwriter Kevin Williamson confirmed a couple years ago that they were intentionally queer coded.

Submitted theories include that Billy and Stu were closeted and acting out due to fear of staying in the closet, that Stu was in love with Billy and the latter was manipulating his feelings into something dark, or that their relationship was just general bisexual attraction between bros. It even stands to reason that Billy’s mom abandoned him not because his dad was cheating with Sidney’s mother but because she caught Billy and Stu together. Gasp!

Now, content creator RickDick gives us an… intimate look at what this relationship would be on screen. The story was first reported by HelloSidney.

Advertisement

For the record, Scream doesn’t feature a scene like this in a supposed Spirit Halloween, but it’s still effective. Definitely gets me in the mood for spooky season and, ya know, other things. Next on my list is imagining this scenario with Randy in the video store! If we’re going with this scenario, let’s really go there.

While undeniably attractive yet completely unattainable, I think the artist missed an opportunity by not using Skeet Ulrich’s real body for the photo. Because that man is always making headlines for his thirst traps as he pushes 55 years old. Yes, daddy!

Let’s take a quick glance at an example, for research’s sake, of course.

Advertisement

I understand this is a conflict of interest, as generally we’re not supposed to find serial killers attractive. But Scream is just a movie, right, and true crime is becoming one of the most popular markets in media due to the public’s morbid infatuation. Realistically the odds of Skeet Ulrich or Matthew Lillard crushing someone in a garage door is slim – but never zero – so for now I think it’s safe to do a little pining. Especially if they came at me like that? Let’s just say, I wouldn’t run away.

We’ve all seen the movie… But! Wes Craven’s Scream was released to theaters in 1996. It remained in the Top 10 for twelve nonconsecutive weeks and remains one of the greatest horror films of all time. It stars Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich (Billy), Matthew Lillard (Stu) and Jamie Kennedy. It has spawned six sequels, an ill-fated television series and an ever-expanding merchandise line.

Advertisement

Do you think Billy and Stu were in the closet? What do you think of this interpretation? Is Scream on your Halloween viewing list? Comment and let me know!

PS: RickDick has a whole series of slutty serial killer alterations on his Instagram right now. Current horror films turned hot guy movies include Scream, The Shining and Psycho, but I’m assuming there will be more skin and photoshopping on the horizon as we head toward Halloween. Here’s hoping for a stud muffin Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Candyman next! Please?

I Want Mason Gooding to Do His Own Sexy Calendar – Instinct Magazine