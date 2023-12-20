Wesley Taylor Shares an Adorable Anniversary Post with Boyfie

Wesley Taylor recently shared an adorable anniversary post on Instagram, hard launching his relationship with boyfriend Jack Raymond.

Based on the his Instagram post’s caption, the lovely couple met on December 19, 2022 at a Christmas party, which was hosted by his friend and fellow out actor Claybourne Elder.

“a year ago today i met jack at a xmas party (thanks @claybourneelder). i found myself annoyed at him like one usually does at the start of a romcom this is what the kids would call a hard launch,” the 37-year-old American stage actor and writer wrote.

Meanwhile, Elder commented:

“Ohhhhh this makes me so very happy :)”

Not to mention, the comment section is filled with celebration of love for the couple, and here are some of them:

“Ain’t love grand?,” American actress Krys Marshall expressed.

“BEST LAUNCH,” fellow actor and writer Griffin Matthews commented.

“What cuties!!! Yay love!!!,” actor and recording artist Josh Breckenridge also wrote.

Moreover, Raymond is an actor as well, and he will reportedly be seen in the upcoming film ‘Problemista’. Talk about a perfect match…

You can see Taylor’s anniversary post here:

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to the lovely couple, Wesley Taylor and Jack Raymond! <3

Prior to dating Raymond, Taylor was in a relationship with ‘American Horror Story’ actor Isaac Powell, whom he was reportedly previously engaged with in 2019.

Source: justjared.com