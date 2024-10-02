What Can We Expect From Oliver Stark’s Character After Coming Out?

Oliver Stark plays 9-1-1 fan favorite Evan “Buck” Buckley who just came out as bisexual in season 7. Now, the cast is back and fans are wondering if Buck and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) will be playing a loved-up couple or if Buck will be exploring his non-platonic feelings for best friend Eddie (Ryan Guzman)

Advertisement

Here’s a little recap of Tommy and Buck’s relationship in 9-1-1 season 7. The show’s 100th episode, titled “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered,” celebrated Buck’s coming out in a big way. Not only was it the show’s milestone episode, but it also had a cheeky crossover with The Bachelor—probably a nod to their move to ABC. Jealousy can stir up a lot, and for Buck, it brought him face-to-face with his real feelings. Fans have been picking up on the hints about Buck’s sexuality for years, and season 7 finally gave us the clarity we craved. In episode 4, Buck realizes his jealousy isn’t about Eddie and Tommy’s friendship, but rather Tommy’s attention toward Eddie. As Buck and Tommy bond over their shared feelings of adoration and friendship for Eddie, the tension between them is undeniable and palpable, culminating in Tommy making the first move with a sweet, unexpected kiss! Well, that’s one way of getting someone’s attention!

In episode 5 of the seventh season, Buck came out as bisexual to his sister Maggie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) saying he “loved women” but would also, occasionally, check out a hot guy’s ass. In hindsight, Buck said he was always an ally–go Buck!

Advertisement

Now, 9-1-1 is back for season 8 and Oliver Stark is speaking out on what’s in store for his character this season. When asked about a possible Buck and Eddie situationship, Stark tells TV Insider:

“Buck is obviously in a new phase of his life, and he has a lot to uncover about himself, and I’m just excited for him to find out and to really explore what bisexuality means for him, and that isn’t tied to Tommy, and it’s not tied to Eddie. I’m excited for that journey for him and wherever that takes him, I hope, and I’m sure it will be rewarding and feel true to the character.”

Advertisement

Stark added that with every newfound relationship, and especially since he’s rediscovering himself, comes challenges:

“Everybody has baggage. That’s the nature of life itself. So yeah, I think as they just learn a little bit more about each other and each other’s past, some unforeseen hurdles will be placed in their way, and they’ll have to work out if they’re able to navigate them.”

RELATED: The Long-Awaited Kiss: Buck’s Journey in ‘9-1-1’

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Buck explore his relationship with Tommy or do you want him to test the waters with other people (*cough cough* Eddie)? Sound off in the comments section below!

RELATED: ‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Teases on Change in Buck and Eddie’s Relationship

Advertisement

You can catch season 8 of 9-1-1 on ABC at 8|7c every Thursday.

Source: TV Insider