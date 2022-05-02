What Television Show or Movie Was Your ‘Heartstopper’ Growing Up?

Heartstopper on Netflix is THE SHOW OF THE MOMENT, and it’s only been out for a little over a week. The outpouring of love for the show and the characters has been tremendous with many queer people calling the show, the queer show we needed when we were growing up.

According to Refinery 29, Heartstopper was

“Adapted by Alice Oseman from her own webcomic and graphic novel, it follows the touching relationship that develops between teenage boys Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Their romance has struck such a chord with viewers that many are casting their minds back to depictions of queer love from back in the day.”

Twitter has since exploded with users posting photos from shows and movies like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Scream, and Sherlock with the tagline THIS WAS MY HEARTSTOPPER! Even the mega-popular novel Red, White, and Royal Blue made the list!

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/hafoz9rhYj — bsb who i am to love u (@victoreloi) May 2, 2022

This was my generation’s Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/5HZo6TR55a — John (@incineroarings) May 2, 2022

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/2U2KKUqQfH — spencer (@ajcovk) May 2, 2022

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/PGZuwkmK5t — ayu (@lokillerqueen) May 2, 2022

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/azS4VCaMad — e (@rwrbpharb) May 2, 2022

We here at Instinct got to thinking about with our friends what our Heartstopper would be. Twenty, thirty years ago the pop culture landscape looked different. The amount of gay representation onscreen was considerably less so some of our choices are shows that are not considered queer, or might not even have had any queer characters. We much like the current landscape with LGBTQ representation everywhere!

“I watched Queer as Folk in secret!”

“Bewitched remains the gayest show ever on TV”

“For me as a kid, my ‘awakening’ was due to watching The Dukes of Hazzard. I was obsessed with Bo Duke!”

“The X Files! Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny. Swoon!”

“Mine was ‘Will and Grace,’ it also helped get me through some tough times.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer! She saved the world. Alot. Plus Spike… bad boy, leather pants, bleached out hair, often shirtless!!! Angel !!! Xander too!”

“I loved Wings. The brotherly relationship between hotties Tim Daly and Steven Weber, who are both still pretty hot today. Plus Daly was in the Paul Rudd/Jennifer Aniston film ‘The Object of My Affection'”

“Obviously Melrose Place, everyone had viewing parties on Monday nights. The stellar cast – Kristin Davis, Heather Locklear, Marcia Cross, Grant Show and Doug Savant as Matt, the gay social worker.”

this was my heartstopper pic.twitter.com/ZZNfkS3PLP — no context sitcoms ☮︎ (@oocsitcoms) May 2, 2022

What about you Instincters? What was your Heartstopper growing up? Sound off in the comments below!

