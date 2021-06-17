When We Can’t Have Nice Things Because Of Homophobic Trumpsters

And this is why we cannot have nice things. Small-handed trump supporters took to the streets of Delray Beach, Florida with their overcompensating vehicles to defile a rainbow intersection that was installed last Saturday and was dedicated to those who lost their lives in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando five years ago.

The LGBTQ Pride Intersection in Delray Beach was the target of the deplorables as they seems to question which direction their lives are going in.

A photo from the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council shows tire marks in the middle of the colorful intersection along NE 2nd Avenue and NE 1st Street.

But what is better than a photograph? A video of these shit stains for humans marking up the intersection. The human skid marks left rubber across the LGBTQ Pride Intersection in a show of knowing how to waste precious and expensive gas, you know the pricey commodity that is Obama’s,Biden’s, and Hillary’s fault.

“There are many things that indicate this is a hate crime targeted against the community. I hate to say I was saddened, but not surprised. There’s a part of me that expected it. Unfortunately, we deal with this every day.” – Nicholas Coppola, a member of the Palm Beach County LGBTQ Community Center in Lake Worth Beach – CBS12.com

So yes, the pics and tweets are below but here is footage of the mentally challenged “drivers” marking up the intersection.

So … since this was dedicated as a memorial, there may be felony charges brought against the owner of the truck and /or driver. In a Facebook post by the Palm Beach County Human Rights Campaign, the group said:

Delray Beach Police Department are trying to locate the person or people who damaged the LGBTQ Pride Intersection Monday afternoon. Under a new law (Section 806.135, Florida Statutes, “Destroying or demolishing a memorial or historic property”), this should be considered a 2nd degree felony.

It’s too bad we cannot have nice things. But it will not be too bad when small people lose their job, their truck, their whatever else we can take away for being less than human.

Vandals target new pride intersection in Delray Beach. https://t.co/unoQXabLtw — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizCBS12) June 16, 2021

Source: CBS12.com

