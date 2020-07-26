Where Is Drag Race Going Next Internationally? Wooden Shoe Like To Know.

Where is the World of Wonder,going to bring its Drag Race Brand to next? In conjunction with broadcaster RTL and Vincent TV, WOW has just announced that a Dutch version of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be gagging you later this year.

The newest sister in the Drag Race family, Drag Race Holland (8×60’) is produced by Netherlands based production company Vincent TV Production and Executive Produced by World of Wonder.

How will we watch this new Drag and see which eurogals we will be rooting for? Viewers in the Netherlands will be able to watch the series exclusively on RTL’s SVOD platform Videoland. Day-and-date with the Holland airing, Drag Race Holland will be available on World of Wonder’s owned-and-operated SVOD platform, WOW Presents Plus, which is available in 160 territories and will exclusively carry the series for international audiences, including those in the US. The series will be available on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitle options.

The plot, design, scripting, challenges will follow the same successful format that Mama Ru has used in other spots across the globe. Ten Dutch drag queens will start off the competition and sources say there will be the weekly challenges, the bottom two will face-off in a lip-synch battle and so on. We of course want to know who will be the permanent judges and guest judges and that news will come in later weeks. But will Ru host or participate?

Announcing the series via a special RuMail video message, RuPaul said; “I am proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you. And with a brand-new host…More info coming soon, so you better watch!”

Drag Race has been around under the umbrella of World of Wonder since 2009 and has not looked back, recently becoming a franchise and increasing its prominence as a global phenomenon. Drag fans from 193 countries have watched through network partners and World of Wonder’s streaming service WOW Presents Plus.

So Instincters … Who is going to take center position on the judges panel? What’s your guess?

