Which Drag Queen is the Biggest Influencer?

Long before RuPaul’s Drag Race and social media, drag queens have been giving people across the world the chance to express themselves in a way that makes them feel free and seen. They have been incredibly influential within the LGBTQ+ community for decades and now as drag has become more mainstream, they have an even bigger platform to influence others.

With social media being the first point of contact many followers have with drag, drag queens have used social media to build their brand and share their interests with others. But which queen is the most influential of all?

A new study by beauty retailer, Justmylook, has looked at social media influencer earnings, searches, and inspiration to find out all about the influence drag queens have worldwide.

What makes these queen’s so influential? The study reveals the top 10 most influential drag queens by analyzing their engagement rates, earnings, and followers on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Cameo.

Here are the top 10 influencers and earners based on Justmylook’s study:

#10 – Brooke Lynn Hytes

#9 – Crystal Methyd

#8 – Miz Cracker

#7 – Manila Luzon

#6 – Symone

#5 – Bob the Drag Queen

#4 – Alyssa Edwards

#3 – Gigi Goode

#2 – Adore Delano

#1 – Violet Chachki

Influencing comes with money, which is why the study also looked into the earnings of each queen. There are some huge Instagram earnings here with some queens potentially earning more than a yearly salary per post.

Violet Chachki comes in at the top-earning up to $29,600 per Instagram post.

Adore Delano follows in second place with $24,000 per post.

Gigi Goode may earn half of that of Adore Delano with just over $12,700 per post.

Other queens with the highest Instagram earnings are Katya Zamolodchikova ($9250 per post), Bob the Drag Queen ($10,300 per post), and Alyssa Edwards ($12,000 per post).

The potential earnings of these queens are huge, and the sky’s the limit for those wanting to pursue a career in social media and content creation. Their skills and personalities make for such a dedicated fan base, so we can completely get on board with this. You bettah secure that bag, henny!

You can view the full study here, including which queens are the biggest makeup inspiration, the most pinned drag queens, and which country is searching for drag queen makeup inspiration the most.

Source: Justmylook