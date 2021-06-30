Which Queen Was Told ‘Do NOT Bring This Dress To The Runway’

As the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premiered last week, all things Drag Race are back on our radar. After 13 regular seasons and 6 All Stars the show works like a well-oiled machine. Some might say too well-oiled as the traditional first episode talent show extravaganza seemed more tame, ok boring, than usual. Might be time to mix up the format.

With every reality show there is much happening behind the scenes as well in front of the cameras. Seems that one thing that happened behind the scenes has left some viewers quite unhappy and even outraged. An outfit was banned from being used in a challenge – told that it would not be allowed on the main runway. And to this day it is the only outfit that has been given this dubious honor.

RuPaul ‘banned’ Manila Luzon period pad dress on Drag Race All Stars 4 https://t.co/mB3gHzelia — Gay Boy Bible 🏳️‍🌈 (@gayboybible) January 7, 2019

So why this particular dress you like many might be asking yourself. We have to go back to All Stars 4 and the challenge theme “curves and swerves.” Contestant and the front runner at the time, Manila Luzon, had a different take on the theme but one that was deemed in “bad taste.” The outfit – a dark red gown with a white curved stain in the shape of a maxi pad intended to show there is nothing shameful about getting your period.

Manila used her Instagram to stand up for the outfit and the message saying,

“The dress celebrated a normal experience for women. But because of Ru, I have my very own platform to speak for myself and show you all my interpretation!”

The goal of the outfit was to normalize menstruation, adding that,

Many of my fans are young women who may feel pressured by society to be embarrassed by periods. It’s empowering to teach young women about their bodies, encourage them to celebrate them AND to question people who tell them not to!”

While we’re on the topic of sanitary pads, it reminds me of Manila Luzon (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Maxi pad dress, aimed at destigmatizing periods and period products! pic.twitter.com/j61H2dvzu4 — andi | ia (@WatTineIsIt) February 15, 2021

Luzon instead wore her backup dress, a beautiful quilted dress, and still rocked the runway, and has no hard feelings about the incident emphasizing that she respects Mother Ru in all her infinite wisdom. And given the controversy, the outfit is now one of the most talked-about outfits in the history of the show.

Since it didn’t make it onto the runway it was not eligible for this list from Ms Mojo, and yes some of these outfits should have been banned – for being hideous.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgpmsrrXAuQ\\

Sources: The List, Ms Mojo