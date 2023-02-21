‘White Lotus’ Star Lukas Gage Is Dating Celeb Stylist Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage and celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton are dating, and the two of them recently shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram.

As per the outlet Just Jared, sources confirmed that the two hotties are romantically involved. The couple went on a tropical getaway to Punta de Mita, Mexico at the The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, and they seem to have had a lot of fun and adventure under the sun.

The 27-year-old ‘The White Lotus’ actor wrote a Spanish caption, which reads: “la mejor,” which translates to “the best” in English. The first photo is of him and Appleton sitting on a four-wheeler, and the second and third photos are of them wearing goggles and bandanas while riding the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old hair stylist captioned his post, writing: “Joyride.” He shared the same photos, apart from the second one, which shows the couple enjoying the shore. Moreover, Appleton left a comment on his beau’s post, which reads:

“Stud,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Gage, on the other hand, commented on his boyfie’s post, writing:

“Buenos,” which was also followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Heart eyes everywhere! <3 Their followers are both surprised and happy about the couple being Instagram official, and here are some of the comments:

Here are Gage and Appleton’s vacation photos:

Source: dailymail.co.uk