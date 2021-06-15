Who’re The 10 Hottest Daddies Of Hollywood?

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the daddiest of them all? Of all the daddies in demand, who’s the hottest in La La Land?

While the mirror’s not talking, Mr. Man is here to answer our dying questions. And just in time for Father’s Day weekend! With the annual holiday, which celebrates fathers of all kinds, approaching, it’s a fun idea to talk about the hot daddies of Hollywood.

But who made the top of Mr. Man’s list? Of course, we can’t give that away at the very start. We have to work our way down.

10. Joe Magnaniello

What’s not to love about this True Blood and Magic Mike XXL hottie? A man who looks like that and enjoys geeky endeavors like Dungeons and Dragons? He even has a fashion brand, called Death Saves, that merges heavy metal aesthetics with D&D culture. A daddy of many cultures. We love it.

9. Omari Hardwick

Power and Army of the Dead actor Omari Hardwick is a poet, activist, and action/drama star. And, he’s someone who’s worked hard for his success. His early career in Hollywood was a struggle. One that led him to homelessness. He then crawled his way up to become a daddy worth an impressive $5 million.

8. Jason Momoa

Do we even have to talk about this one? From Game of Thrones to Aquaman, Jason Momoa has built a brand around himself of being handsome and fun. He’s the type of guy you wanna bring to a party. He’ll keep you laughing, and gasping, for hours on end.

7. Viggo Mortensen

Danish-American daddy Viggo Mortensen is most known for his work in the Lord of The Rings. And while that’s certainly enough to get our attention, his acting in films like Captain Fantastic and Eastern Promises helped him to stay in our hearts and minds. Now, if only he’d get in our- Well, you know.

6. George Clooney

Again, another no-brainer. He’s suave, he’s charming, he’s sexy, and he is a daddy to end all daddies. And while he only made it to the middle of the list, we are sure there are many who believe he IS the list.

5. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Listen, we will call this man daddy any day. He is the rock for a reason and his rock-hard body, rock solid work ethic, and rocking personality have made him the most paid actor in the world. So not only is he a daddy, he’s a potential sugar daddy too.

4. Mark Ruffalo

Hulk, smash.

That’s it. That’s all we have to say.

3. Hugh Jackman

We love a versatile man. From singing and dancing on Broadway or in The Greatest Showman to playing a rough and tough mutant in the X-Men franchise. Jackman can do it all. Now, if only he could do- you know what? Forget it.

2. Christopher Meloni

Didn’t we recently release an article here on Instinct about how sexy and zaddy-tastic Christopher Meloni is? Why, yes! We did!

But who made the top of the list? Who is the daddiest of the daddies? That is none other than…

1. Idris Elba

Are we surprised? This man could very well become the next James Bond. He is sexy, he can DJ, he can act, he can deliver a smile that will knock your pants off. And he is Mr. Man’s daddiest of the Hollywood daddies!

So, what do you think? Was the number 1 the right choice? Would you have added someone else to this list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!