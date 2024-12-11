1 Wicked Deleted Scene Had a Shirtless Dorm Broment

I know minimal information about Wicked, and I’ve never seen the musical despite it being around for decades. However, I’d be looking you in the face and lying on my grandmother’s grave if I said ‘Defying Gravity’ isn’t stuck in my head. A new contender for rent in my brain, as it pertains to Wicked, comes from the news that its leading men had a flex-off in a deleted scene.

While speaking with actress Trisha Paytas on her ‘Just Trish‘ podcast, Bowen Yang – Wicked’s Pfannee (or from Girls5Eva but ok) – let news slip that Fiyero and Boq had a shirtless scene together meant to play on the latter man’s insecurities.

Bowen Yang, a 4x Emmy Nominee, told Trisha Paytas, who just debuted on SNL, this fascinating tidbit during the interview on ‘Just Trish’: “Between ‘Popular’ and Dillamond getting dragged out of the classroom by Oztappo, you were supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory, flexing, and then Boq being insecure and wanting to look hot too, like take his shirt off. But then it’s like, oh, wait, Ethan’s got a great body.”

This would undoubtedly lead to some sort of movie porn parody because that sounds like a lot of fun. Except no singing, I don’t want to hear that in any xtube video…

Bowen Yang says there is a deleted Wicked scene with Fiyero and Boq, featuring a shirtless Jonathan Bailey. pic.twitter.com/jydKGWSnGF — wicked news hub (@wickednewshub) December 10, 2024

More About Wicked

Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu based on the play based on Wizard of Oz. The movie opened at #1 in cinemas this November and is currently tracking to be the fourth bestselling movie of the year. It stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldbloom, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode.

The episode of ‘Just Trish’ that spills the beans today, so make sure you read the tea while it’s as piping hot as Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater sharing some shirtless time together. Here’s a Spotify link for safety.

Also, congratulations to Bowen Yang and Jonathan Bailey – two out gay men – for being such a major part of this huge movie.

Source: Vulture, Just Trish