Jonathan Bailey Steals the Spotlight in Wicked

The whole world is finally realizing that Jonathan Bailey is the perfect candidate for the next big romantic comedy after witnessing his performance as Fiyero in the viral mega-hit movie Wicked. But let’s be honest, Bailey will surely be a superstar in whatever project he’s part of.

Wicked recently premiered worldwide to generally positive reviews, with Broadway fans celebrating the standout performances of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda/Galinda, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. However, it was Jonathan Bailey’s portrayal of Fiyero that left fans—and new admirers—audibly swooning and gasping in theaters. The Fellow Travelers star captivated audiences with his charming performance as the main romantic lead opposite Erivo’s Elphaba and as the hip-swinging Winkie prince at Shiz University.

For months, we’ve been seeing Jonathan dancing on top of tables and gliding through books with the rest of the Wicked cast wondering if snippets of the film were going to be equally as magical and fascinating as the film itself. Sure enough, moments from the film have gone viral not only for Ariana and Cynthia’s show-stopping vocals, but also for Jonathan Bailey’s breathtaking dance moves!

If you recall, Bailey went viral just recently (but when is he not, really) for practicing his dance moves for Wicked while he was shooting Fellow Travelers. The man is literally booked and busy! At the time, Bailey was dressed as his Emmy-nominated character Tim Loughlin, but Fiyero was definitely trying to shine through his nerdy glasses.

For those who are new to the Jonathan Bailey fan club and who aren’t aware of his musical talents–hello and welcome–the actor has actually done quite a lot of theatre work with a portfolio that includes Les Misérables, Company, King Lear, Company (a must watch), The Last Five Years, and a whole lot more.

if you’d like to know, i’m unwell pic.twitter.com/NKtoquFgAx — B | in my benophie era ✨ (@beebeakbee) November 1, 2024

To see movie-goers’ breaths get taken away by Bailey’s performance in theaters is something you definitely have to experience for yourself. Over on social media, fans have been posting edits of Jonathan as Fiyero, citing different moments from the film that made them realize that Jonathan Bailey is the future of both heterosexual and queer romantic comedies; he’s charming, fascinating, handsome, and British–move over, Hugh Grant!

Even Jonathan’s Wicked co-star Bowen Yang, who stars as Pfannee (pronounced as “Fanny”), believes that Fiyero is “canonically bisexual” and radiates “bisexual energy.” In an exclusive interview with Pink News he said:

“I think Fiyero is canonically bisexual but I feel like this is something that just like went over my head growing up watching Wicked, being like: ‘Well Fiyero just is so dashing and everybody loves him,’ but it’s because he kind of leans into these narcissistic qualities, or these seemingly narcissistic qualities about him.”

I mean, look at the potential for a Wicked-themed Challengers movie…

jonathan bailey the whore that you are pic.twitter.com/OvQte9CcMl — connell (@allofussluts) November 24, 2024

Fans of Bailey have flocked to social media to share their shared feelings of adoration (and obsession) for Bailey’s crazy dance moves.

“I started barking when Jonathan Bailey started gyrating his pelvis”

“And he can move. I’m sick of this gorgeous man”

“drink your milk” i can drink YOUR milk” (referring to this ad)

Me cause I started barking when Jonathan Bailey started gyrating his pelvis pic.twitter.com/0ulNg4DzOf — Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) November 23, 2024

If you haven’t seen Wicked yet, why? Go catch it in theaters out now!

