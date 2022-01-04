Will CNN Bring Cohen Back For Another NYE?

The aftermath of Andy Cohen’s inebriated performance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve LIVE telecast spilled into Monday as Cohen addressed his antics on his radio show.

As Instinct reported over the weekend, Cohen went on an angry rant about former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio after imbibing a bit too much.

“Just watching Mayor De Blasio doing his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York! The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara sucker!”

Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022

Cohen also mocked CNN’s competition, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest over on ABC. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said from Times Square. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Additionally, he called the rock band Journey (which was performing for ABC) “fake” because former lead singer Steve Perry (who hasn’t been with the band for 23 years) wasn’t part of the line-up.

On Saturday, he took to social media to share that while he was “a bit overserved” during the telecast he did have fun.

On Monday, during his Andy Cohen Live radio show, he admitted to having one regret about his performance, but only one.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen told his listeners. “I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it. I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have. I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing.”

While some reveled in Cohen’s NYE antics, others were appalled at the idea of getting drunk while at work/on the air.

Amid the fallout there were conflicting reports about whether the Watch What Happens Live host would be invited back next year.

Celebrity gossip site Radar Online initially reported several insiders at CNN were saying Cohen had “embarrassed” the news network and while no official announcement had been made, “Internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year.”

But a few hours later, Radar updated its post with a statement from CNN: “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live tv. We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”

What do you think CNN should do, readers? Bring Cohen back again? Or is it time for Kathy Griffin to return?

(source: Radar Online)