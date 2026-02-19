Winter Pride in the Gorge: Hood River PrideFest Ups the Heat in March

If you’ve only ever done Pride in the sunshine, let Hood River change your mind.

Two years after falling in love with this Columbia Gorge gem during our first Hood River Winter Pride, we’re officially smitten all over again. Hood River is back with its third annual Winter PrideFest, happening March 13–14, and the cozy-cool energy is exactly what a queer winter escape should be.

Hosted by Visit Hood River, Winter PrideFest blends LGBTQ+ joy, après-ski vibes, and small-town warmth—with proceeds benefiting the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance. Think drag, dance floors, live music, and mountain air that somehow makes everything feel more intimate.

What’s New Since We Last Visited for Pride?

A lot—and in the best way.

Winter PrideFest has grown into a full weekend experience with new venues, elevated nightlife, and more intentional queer gathering spaces. The biggest glow-ups this year include a rooftop après-ski party (yes, really), expanded drag programming, and a stronger focus on winter wellness and outdoor adventure.

The Weekend Lineup

The festivities kick off Friday night at The Ruins, where Americana rock favorites Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters take the stage alongside drag-rap icon Slutashia. DJ Chelsea Starr closes the night with a high-energy dance party that proves winter layers are optional on the dance floor.

Tickets: https://visithoodriver.com/event/2026-annual-winter-pridefest/

Saturday is a choose-your-own-adventure moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Dupuis (@awd_man_out)

Beyond the Glitter

One of the biggest differences from our last Pride trip? Winter Hood River has leaned hard into wellness and adventure.

One thing we didn’t have on our radar during our summer Pride visit? Sauna culture. Enter Nordica Haus, a modern Nordic sauna experience that feels… extremely Instinct-coded. Steamy, social, and perfect for thawing out after a day exploring the Gorge—or recovering from the night before.

Outdoor lovers can still chase waterfalls like Tamanawas Falls, or head up to Mt. Hood Meadows—now easier than ever thanks to the CAT Gorge-to-Mountain Express shuttle, which means no icy white-knuckle driving required.

And yes, the food and drink scene still slaps. Local legends like Full Sail Brewing Co. and pFriem Family Brewers anchor a dining scene that ranges from cozy pubs to farm-to-table standouts.

Why We’re Booking Again

Hood River has always been charming as this destination already had our heart—but Winter PrideFest gave us butterflies and adds something extra: intimacy, intention, and community. It’s Pride without the chaos, queerness without pretense, and a reminder that LGBTQ+ joy doesn’t hibernate. It’s Pride without the pressure. Sexy without being overwhelming. And full of those small, unexpected moments—locking eyes over brunch, dancing under fairy lights, sharing a sauna bench with strangers who feel like friends.

Event details & tickets: https://visithoodriver.com/event/2026-annual-winter-pridefest/

Lodging specials: https://visithoodriver.com/stay/

A portion of the proceeds from all Hood River Winter PrideFest events will continue to advance the goals and programs of the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance, a group of volunteers, organizations, and businesses that work to create a city where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual plus people thrive as healthy and equal members of society. It strives and advocates for respect, equity, justice, and building a safe, peaceful, culturally rich community for LGBTQIA+ people and allies.