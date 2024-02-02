With New Travel Advisories, Are You Rethinking Your Vacations?

The Bahamas – I’ve never been to Jamaica and personally do not plan to go ever, not even to an all-inclusive where I stay right on the resort all the time. But I have been to the Bahamas twice, once to Freeport and once to Nassau. I did hear about the warnings before I went to Nassau of where to go and where not to go, and that was a good 7 years ago. Related Post: Travel Thursday: The Bahamas – Is It On Your Bucket List? Safe Place To Visit?

“In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the ‘Over the Hill’ area (south of Shirley Street)where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population,” the government alert states. Violent crime has been happening “in both tourist and non-tourist areas,” according to the alert, so the State Department is urging travelers to “be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence.”

Seven years ago, I heard the warning about not going south of Shirley Street, but we did anyway. We did do the John Watling’s Distillery tour and we did venture out to The Fish Fry, an area not south of Shirley Street, but out of town.

For our first night on the island, we ventured to The Fish Fry which was a short cab ride from the resort to an area that’s basically a bunch of houses in a row that have been turned into eateries. Be prepared to be hounded beyond belief by the persistent almost vicious callers trying to get you to eat at their establishment. We tried ignoring most of them, but as they were calling out to me and my brother, they were saying, “Hey big boy, come eat here, we have ….” and it wasn’t just one caller that labeled me big boy. I’m overweight and they went with that. But in my head, I was just saying I probably would not have fared too well there if I was more flamboyant. And something that happened in the casino a couple of days later made me believe that would have been true.

One night, as I watched my brother “crap” away his money at the craps tables, I noticed a couple of younger guys in my peripheral vision standing very close to each other. The hair was on point, the outfits, and I knew they were family. Of course, my peripheral vision exploded when they decided to hug each other and it wasn’t a bro hug. In the pit area behind the craps tables, there were three employees in suits overseeing the 4 surrounding tables. When they saw the affection being displayed between these two men, they all flipped out. One pointed and flailed in the direction of the two men whom were proceeding from behind my left shoulder to my right and then off in the 2 o’clock direction. All of the men in the pit watched in … I guess shock and a little disgust. I could not hear what they were saying but they were not happy and I feared for the safety of those two men. If this was happening in front of my eyes in this large Bahamian casino a world-renowned casino, I would gather it may be worse if it happened at The Fish Fry, down town, or just over the hill.

I have not yet decided if I want to go back to the Bahamas. It is sad that it is not a safe destination as it is less than a 50 minute plane ride from Fort Lauderdale and many inexpensive cruises visit.

Where Else Not To Go?

