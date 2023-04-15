Woah Vicky Tries To Come For Lil Nas X, Doesn’t End Well For Her

We here at Instinct, like many of our readers, LOVE Lil Nas X. One of the many reasons he is adored by the queer community is his fight and unwillingness to take crap. OK so that’s two reasons. There are endless more reasons but the sheer fact that he proudly stands up for himself and his sexuality makes him king in our book.

In 2021, Instinct reported on his many clap backs to the homophobic comments after the release of his music video Industry Baby. One post referred to the video as demonic. (Funny how the conservative right used that some word to villify Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their Unholy video. Its like they have a cheat sheet of which words to pick from for each of their unwarranted and unprovoked attacks.) The Rodeo singer wasted no time replying,

Advertisement

there was nothing demonic about the industry baby video. just say u hate gay people musty.

Influencer Woah Vicky didn’t get the memo that when you come for Lil Nas X, you better have receipts. The “influencer” went on the We In Miami podcast and in an attempt to make herself go viral she “made the unsubstantiated claim that the rapper is faking his sexuality.” According to the LA Times,

Advertisement

“Woah Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip, claimed that Lil Nas X has been pretending to be gay to “get more famous.” The influencer claimed she had friends who knew him in high school but didn’t provide any evidence.”

Immediately, the Old Town Road singer clapped back, “who gives af what ja rule thinks at a time like this” hahhahahahhah.

who gives af what ja rule thinks at a time like this https://t.co/SeR4qHx2Lg — pussy (@LilNasX) April 12, 2023

The chick who lies about being black for attention really accused you of lying? Lmao bffr — Rabbi Dude (@Rabbi_Dude) April 12, 2023

Advertisement

This is very ironic coming from a girl who fakes a accent & lied about being mixed until her very much white parents came out & debunked that claim 😭 — Raina💕 (@rainaathegirl) April 12, 2023

The “internet celebrity” known for her anti-LGBTQ views wasn’t done slamming the queer community commenting that Lil Nas X and nonbinary rapper Lil Uzi Vert both “sold their soul,” and “need Jesus.” Go sell crazy someplace else, we are all stocked up here!

For his part Lil Nas X moved on from this petty drama showing some love to his fans in Saudi Arabia telling them,

“to my gays fans from saudi arabia reading this. i hope this song is getting you through whatever you’re going through and i hope someday soon the laws against us change and you can be free in your own home.”

Advertisement

thought it was just a joke but there are actually people that seriously think he’s faking being gay?! 😭😭😭 — Mel (@MelindaLovesJDB) April 12, 2023

You ending people is the best part I swear 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GsWWSyNWBD — GhastlyLNX 🦋⚜️ SOUS CHEF 🔥 (@GhastlyLNX) April 12, 2023

Advertisement

This is coming from Woah Vicky who lies about being black for views. She is problematic and doing this to stay relevant. Lil Nas is a different level of celebrity. — bipolar barbie (@babyglocc_) April 13, 2023

personally i would NOT let Woah Vickey get away with this and i’d be fighting back by dropping some NEW MUSIC ‼️ — Pop (@PopAlr_) April 12, 2023

Advertisement

I’m dead at JA RULE!!!! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/A3ylYO1ryc — JR (@JayDiesel310) April 12, 2023

Source: LA Times