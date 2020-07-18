EXCLUSIVE: Wolf Hudson on How He’s Tackling Racism & Consent In The Porn World

Porn star Wolf Hudson is one of the most incredible men I’ve ever spoken to. In part one of our exclusive interview with him he chatted about his very long time in the industry and the barriers he’s had to face along the way.

There was a big section of my chat with him that I felt needed to have its own separate piece. Wolf spoke so eloquently about the racism he has experienced in the porn world as it relates to so many other people of color who have experienced the same.

He also chatted with us about the topic of consent and why it needs to be talked about on a much larger scale moving forward. Buckle up because he holds nothing back regarding the truths about both below.

A huge topic recently is the amount of racism being exposed across many industries. And I’ve spoken to so many men of color in the porn world who have had to deal with this throughout their careers. Speaking from your experience, have you had to deal with any racism yourself and if so, how have you dealt with that?

I’ve dealt with it very little but I have fully seen it in the front of my face. When I say that … I am of mixed race, but I am white passing. I’m Latino, I have Black, I have Indigenous, and I have European, but I take after the European aesthetic. And so because of that, I don’t lose out on work. Nobody questions me when I pass. It’s like, okay, yeah, we’re putting Wolf in a scene, he’s white. So the racism that I have experienced has been a little bit more covert in that … well, not even covert … when people feel or believe that I am primarily white, they feel a little bit more comfortable to say things they would not say in front of people of color.

And so they might say, I don’t shoot with black guys, I’m going to actually wait out until I get a big payout, and stuff like that. And a lot of the times what I do is I kind of hold my tongue, I do the scene, and then I drop it on them. I’m like, oh, you just did your first interracial scene. And the look on their face is priceless.

That’s so funny.

You have people that are like, oh, I didn’t know. It’s like, how would you know. And then you have people that actually will say, no, you’re different. How am I different? Because of the color of my skin? My DNA says otherwise. And there have been, I would say, fleeting instances where somebody did not want to work with me specifically because they knew that I was mixed and also they thought I looked like I was mixed. So not even assuming that I was mixed. They said, I look mixed, so they didn’t want to work with me because of that. And they used the N word. This was told to me by a black producer, that there was a female performer who had said that. And I was like, oh, that’s interesting. I don’t know what that means, but sure.

Wow. Jesus.

Yeah. So I think that, listen, this is a time right now where there’s so much unrest and the POC community has been talking about this for hundreds of years, this is not a new thing. What makes it new is that we’re now seeing it. it’s readily available because people have their phones and people are outing themselves as well as they should. This is not something that should be tolerated, especially in this industry. We are already in a very vulnerable position in what we shoot and we are a marginalized group as an industry from how we’re viewed in the outside world. Why are we fighting against each other? Why do we have this hatred over people’s skin color over something that nobody can control? Nobody can control if you’re white, nobody can control if you’re black. And so what? It’s beautiful. Enjoy.

When people say, oh, it’s just not my preference. It’s like, preference comes from bias and bias is something that you obtain over time. You are not born to be preferenced and you are not born racist. That is something that is taught, it is something that is experienced just from your upbringing, your environment. I grew up in an environment where its predominantly Black and Latino, my family’s predominantly dark. And so my preference was always darker skinned people, because that’s who was around for me. And so once I got out of where I grew up and I got to meet people, I got to see people, the attraction that I already had for the different races before was just amplified. So now even more so, I view everyone as beautiful. And I will never go and say, I don’t view color. That’s bull. You can clearly see color. Because if you didn’t see color, then you would be colorblind, and if you are colorblind, clearly by the way you’re dressed, you are color blind. Especially if it’s not coordinated right.

So when other people say, oh, I don’t see color. I’m like, no, you see color, you’re choosing to ignore it. A black person likes to be viewed as a black person, as well as they should, and it’s beautiful. With people in this industry now being exposed and just people in regular life being exposed, I think it is important to expose it. I think it’s important to have these conversations, especially with people who have ignorant views or even naive views. If somebody’s being naive, some people will say, oh, I just didn’t know. Well, that’s not enough. Because now you know, what are you going to do moving forward to better yourself and not hold these biases? Because every single human being has a bias and if anybody says they don’t, that’s bull. We all have it.

How do we go from that bias and evolve and move forward so that we are better human beings? Because racism is not going to solve itself, but we can start with each other, one by one, and having these conversations, as uncomfortable as it is. Because the most confronting thing is to actually get down to the nitty gritty of yourself and you find the things that you really don’t like about yourself or don’t want to talk about. And it’s not easy and nor should it be easy. That’s why it needs to be talked about. So you can get past that and see that you are in the wrong, nobody is less than anybody else. Everyone deserves to be loved, no matter the skin color, and also embrace someone’s skin color, because every color is beautiful.

You should be a public speaker on top of what you do. That was very, very articulate and I understood it. And it’s also very, very similar to what a lot of other guys have said in your position. Can you tell me a little bit more about this thing you are working on that’s about consent in the industry?

So ever since the George Floyd murder happened, the BLM movement has risen again. There has been obviously a lot more attention to holding companies and industries accountable for racism. And so we’ve been in that same situation, there have been a lot of performers of color who have come together and having these conversations and what we can do to fix systemic racism in porn. And so from that has come a group called the BIPOC Collective. And it’s basically yeah, just a bunch of performers of color and indigenous people. And we’re just working on many different issues, especially that relates to racial injustice. And one of the things that we wanted to tackle was consent. And because around the time that this started happening, you have a lot of female performers coming out saying that they were abused, sexually harassed, or what have you, from male performers or directors and producers and whatnot. And we felt that we can’t just have a focus on one thing and not touch on other things because all of them are reframed.

So for instance, you have, at the top of the ladder is white men. Then you have white women. Then you have black men and then you have black women. That’s the supposed chain of command. In porn, women can charge more to have sex with black men, but that’s not afforded to a black woman having sex with a white man. And black woman are getting paid less. So when you see, it’s not only that they’re getting paid less, it’s so much more than that. And so when that started to happen, we wanted to have a much broader discussion in how that also correlates with people of color. So we want to do this workshop, it is designed for male performers but women are included. We just want to talk about holding each other accountable. What are the things that we can improve? What does accountability look like? What does consent look like?

Because consent is many different things. There is no gray area. It’s pretty black and white when it’s concerned with consent. It’s like, either yes or no. I don’t want to do this, or I do want to do this. And there’s been moments where someone might be uncomfortable, literally in the middle of a scene. How can we actually see it, how do we address it, how do we continue? And that’s something that needs to be talked about.

And we have a group of really amazing people (Mickey Mod, King Noire, Blak Syn) and we’re basically going to be tackling these issues with the hope that this is going to make a difference in the long term. So it becomes more of a … almost like an AA type of thing where we can hold each other accountable and with the ideas we can bring to the fold. We have performers that have been doing this for years but sometimes they don’t know. They really don’t know. And you have new performers that need this information so they know what to do, what is ethical and what is not, and to hopefully and effectively push away any prejudice.