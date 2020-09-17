Would You Spend $961 For A Face Shield?

Would anyone really spend $961 for a gold-studded face shield? This is something Louis Vuitton is asking its clientele next month.

According to Vanity Fair, French fashion house Louis Vuitton recently announced that it will be releasing the gold-studded personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of its 2021 Cruise collection. The shields aren’t far off, either, as the collection will become available worldwide on October 30. As Louis Vuitton explained in a press release, the shield is “an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.”

But besides the gold-studs engraved with the LV logo, what makes this mask worth $961? Well, the detachable shield is made with transition lens technology. This makes it so you can see clearly from the brightest of sunlight to the darkest of shady locations. Plus, it has an elastic monogrammed strap that goes around the wearer’s head. The shield, which also has Vuitton’s signature monogram print, can also be worn as a peaked hat when flipped upwards.

But once fashion fans get their hands on this mask, they’ll be happy to know that the shield actually ups their protection against the coronavirus. As Dr. Arefa Cassoobhoy, the Senior Medical Director at WebMD, told InStyle, face shields offer an extra layer of protection.

“It’s reasonable to add a face shield if you want an extra layer of protection, especially if you’re in a high-risk situation, like caring for someone sick with COVID-19 or working in an environment that requires close contact with others,” Cassoobhoy said. “There should not be any gap between your forehead and the headpiece.”

That said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requests that people who use face shields not use them to replace masks. Plus, the CDC recommends that “reusable face shields should be cleaned and disinfected after each use according to manufacturer instructions.”

