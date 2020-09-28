Wow! Harry Styles Strips Down In Italy To Just His Short Shorts

Harry Styles left little to the imagination when he was seen in a state of pure wetness overseas in Italy.

The former One Direction star was spotted along the Amalfi Coast last week where he enjoyed a cool dip in a local pool. He wore just a pair of short shorts for his relaxing day out (see pics HERE) which was a deliciously large amount of eye candy to take in.

Harry’s unique tattoos, including a butterfly one right below his chest, were on full display as his time in the enchanting country continued. His wet hair was slicked all the way back giving us a full view of his gorgeous face that has lit up our minds and other places for many years.

The 26-year-old was in Italy for a good purpose as he was later seen filming the video for his song “Golden”. He channeled Tom Cruise in Risky Business by running down the street in an oversized white t-shirt and shorts (again, see pics HERE) which included him making a bunch of adorable & sexy faces.

Harry has had a ton of professional success as of late. He released his second studio album, Fine Line, in late 2019 which shot to the top of the charts. The England bloke finally achieved his first Billboard Hot 100 number one in August where its fourth single, “Watermelon Sugar”, reached the pole position.