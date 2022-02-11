Wyatt Maisani-Cooper Now Has A Younger Brother: Sebastian Luke

CNN political commentator Anderson Cooper made a surprise announcement live on air Thursday evening. Unlike much of the news Cooper delivers on a nightly basis, this news was joyous and worth celebrating. The Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty author announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper,

“I wanted to start off with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news.”

Cooper continued sharing with viewers how happy and proud he is of his family of four: ex-partner and best friend Benjamin Maisani and 22-month old son Wyatt,

“Wyatt and now Sebastian are being raised by me and my best friend and former partner Benjamin Maisini. We are co-parents. Wyatt calls me Daddy and Benjamin is Papa. We are a family.”

Beaming with pride the New Year’s Eve Live co-host explained that Maisani is “in the process of adopting Wyatt so Wyatt’s last name will be Maisini-Cooper as well.” Big bro Wyatt is already on the job,

“Wyatt helped us put together Sebastian’s crib and calls his little brother Luke.”

The ever-gracious Anderson Cooper 360 host expressed his gratitude to the surrogate who gave birth to Sebastian, “the sacrifices she and her family — her entire family — made and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary.” Cooper added, “we’ll never forget the kindness.” He also thanked the “amazing doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world.”

As previously reported by NBC News, “Cooper also paid tribute to his late parents, Gloria Vanderbilt and Wyatt Cooper, and his brother Carter, who died in 1988,” saying,

“These past 22 months, I’ve felt them watching over us very strongly, and I already feel their love for Sebastian. The family I was born into may be gone — but I feel them alive in the family we have created. New love, new life.”

Beautiful sentiments. Instinct magazine sends our congratulations to the Maisani-Cooper family.

