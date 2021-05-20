Yes, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Is Not A Gay Story

HOT

Image via Universal Pictures

People are realizing the real plot behind Dear Evan Hansen. And whether it’s the lack of gay characters, the casting of Ben Platt, or the questionable storyline, many are not happy with what they’re learning.

Earlier this week, the trailer dropped for the upcoming movie adaption of hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The story centers around a socially anxious high schooler who creates a series of lies after the family of a former classmate and bully mistakes Hansen’s letter to himself as their son’s suicide note.

After the trailer dropped, many people became aware of the film’s actual plot. And many were not comfortable with the questionable storyline.

But that’s not all. Some complained online about Dear Evan Hansen’s lead. Ben Platt originated the role of Evan Hansen in the original Broadway production. He won Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Awards for his performance in the show. But now that the film is coming out, many have a problem with his casting. Not only are they questioning the fact that Platt’s father, Marc Platt, produced the film but the movie is coming out on Ben’s birthday, September 24. In addition, many joke that 27-year-old Ben Platt is and looks too old to play a high schooler.

“The film required me to revisit areas of personal pain, so seeing ppl excited & moved makes it so deeply worth it.” he wrote in a now-deleted Tweet before referencing a Vanity Fair article. “PS to the randos being jerks about age, read this great article and/or watch grease.” 

That said, there are some who are coming to Ben Platt’s defense.

The conversation has a third side to it, however. Many are surprised that the story does not involve a gay lead character. It seems that people who’d never seen the play production or heard the soundtrack believed that Evan Hansen was gay. As such, many were surprised and confused to find that wasn’t the case.

While the play production did not involve a gay lead, a recent book adaption of Dear Evan Hansen did make the character of Connor gay. But seeing as that character died early in the story and is mostly used as a plot point, it’s not the best representation out there.

Will Dear Evan Hansen the movie make that change and give it even more power? And, will the film survive this initial controversy? We’ll find out when the movie releases on September 24.

