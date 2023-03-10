‘You’ Actor Lukas Gage Addresses Relationship with Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage addressed his relationship with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Talking about the romance rumors, the ‘You’ actor stated:

“If they want to think that, they can. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred.”

“It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out,” he added.

Gage and Appleton previously went on a trip to Mexico together, and both of them posted a series of photos from their getaway on Instagram. Since coming back from their vacation, the two have been spotted together on several occasions, including an appearance on the red carpet.

On March 8, Gage and Appleton posed together at Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood event at Mes Amis in Los Angeles. More recently, the celebrity hair stylist also shared a photo of Gage’s The New York Times interview on his Instagram Story.

On the caption, Appleton wrote:

“Hot & talented @lukasgage.”

Meanwhile, ‘The White Lotus’ actor has commented on the hair stylist’s recent posts, writing:

“Ciao f*ckin bellooooooo,” on his February 27 post taken in Milan, Italy.

And also commenting:

“Wooooooof,” on Appleton’s March 5 post.

Source: eonline.com