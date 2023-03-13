‘You’ Actor Lukas Gage Opens Up About Not Labeling His Sexuality

Lukas Gage recently opened up about not labeling his sexuality, and he also revealed that an agent who dropped him once told him to “pick a lane.”

“An agent that dropped me was like, ‘Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes, and pick a lane: gay, bi, or straight. It’s too confusing,'” the 27-year-old actor admitted in an interview with The New York Times, sharing that he feels pressured “all the time” to identify with a certain LGBTQ+ label.

Despite that, he refuses to give in to the pressures of labeling in his career, expressing:

“I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don’t want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own.”

“Let me do it when I’m ready. And it’s acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want,” Gage added.

Moreover, ‘The White Lotus’ actor also addressed his dating rumors with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, stating:

“If they want to think that, they can. I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

A Twitter user also previously criticized him for playing LGBTQ+ roles as a “non-LGBTQ+” actor, and to that, Gage responded:

“You don’t know my alphabet.”

Sources: ew.com, buzzfeed.com