‘Young Royals’ Actor Malte Gardinger Talks About the Show’s Finale

The hit Swedish LGBTQ+ series ‘Young Royals’ is set to conclude in the upcoming third season, and one of the stars Malte Gardinger recently teased about the show’s ending…

SPOILER incoming…

The series follows the story of Prince Wilhelm and Simon, who is portrayed by Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, respectively. Meanwhile, Gardinger plays the role of Wilhelm’s cousin August, who does some awful things in the show, including leaking the couple’s video in Season 1.

Season 2, on the other hand, concluded with Prince Wilhelm admitting that he is a part of the leaked video.

As per Netflix, the synopsis of the highly anticipated third season reads:

“Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?”

In a recent interview with Attitude, Gardinger teases the viewers about the show’s ending, stating:

“I’m pretty sure that people will feel happy with it. Some might not but overall, it’s a solid ending.”

Moreover, the official trailer of ‘Young Royals’ Season 3 was released in February, and it shows a steamier romance between Ryding and Rudberg’s characters. Not to mention, the on-screen couple and the rest of the cast seem to be in for a whole lot of conflict and drama in the series’ final season.

The third season is set to drop in two parts — the first five episodes will premiere on March 11, then the final episode will be released on March 18. In the meantime, you can watch ‘Young Royals’ Season 3’s official trailer here:

