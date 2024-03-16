‘Young Royals’ Omar Rudberg on What’s In Store for Him & Edvin Ryding

Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding’s on-screen romance in the hit Swedish LGBTQ+ series ‘Young Royals’ has been adored by viewers, and it is truly sad that we’ll have to let them go after the show’s third and final season…

However, it is apparently not the end for the two actors working together, and Rudberg spilled the tea about it in a recent episode of Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast.

“People might be sad about the show ending and not seeing me and Edvin acting together anymore or working together anymore, but you know what? Me and Edvin are going to do some stuff together in the future,” he stated.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan-Swedish singer and actor further revealed,

“We are working on something that is a little secret but stay tuned because you’ll see me and Edvin do stuff together in the future. It’s not completely over.”

Starring as lovers in the series has made the two actors very close in real life, and aside from being friends, they also have something exciting in store for their fans in the future.

“Definitely, obviously going to be friends still but working together [is] not completely over yet,” Rudberg confirmed.

This news. 🤯 Okay #YoungRoyals fans! As promised, here is a clip from my interview with the wonderful @OmarRudberg before our full conversation drops this Tuesday March 12th on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen. SUBSCRIBE to my podcast here so you don’t miss the… pic.twitter.com/ZfTNMygOi0 — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) March 10, 2024

Moreover, ‘Young Royals’ Season 3 is set to be released in two parts — the first five episodes on March 11 and the final episode on March 18. In the meantime, you can watch Rudberg and Ryding’s interview with GAY TIMES about the show’s final season:

Also, here’s ‘Young Royals’ Season 3’s exciting official trailer:

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, attitude.co.uk