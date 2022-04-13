You’re A Winner Baby-“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7” Premieres

As the five remaining contestants battle it out on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, another group of dolls is preparing to start their own journey towards the crown, but with a monumental twist. “RuPaul’s Drag Race-All Stars 7” will be the multiple Emmy-winning series’ first ever season with all former winners competing! The series kicks off on May 20th and showcases eight former winners battling it out for the title of Queen of All Queens along with a gag-worthy prize of $200,000.00!

The queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race-All Stars 7 definitely showcases the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that made them the Next Drag Superstar in the first place. It also showcases the distinct diversity and unique perspective that they bring to the competition, as each of them was part of a landmark Drag Race season across the Drag Race landscape. Raja and Jinkx Monsson are both returning to the workroom after almost a decade (after winning Season’s 3 and 5 respectively).

More recent winners Yvie Oddly and Jaida Essence Hall (Season 11 and Season 12’s winners respectively) both bring their more recent experience to the competition, while previous All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé returns to the competition herself. In another twist, both Trinity the Tuck and Monét X Change are returning to the Drag Race workroom for the first time since winning All Stars 4 as the first ever doubly crowned winners of any season. The eighth queen to join the competition is going to prove to be a shock to everyone; The Vivienne (who won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) arrives with a suitcase full of talent and her UK sensibilities as the British OG in the competition. (Check out the full cast reveal here).

Fans will be able to get their first look at the retuning legendary queens returning for All Stars 7 during the live grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 on Friday April 22nd at 8PM on VH1. Additionally, brand new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” are going to be available to stream on Paramount + each week. Leading up to the premiere of All Stars 7, VH1 will be airing Countdown To All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby, a four-episode special where eight different fan favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race will be watching and reacting to queens from All Stars Season 7‘s most fabulous moments. “Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby” airs Friday April 29th-May 20th at 8pm ET/PT (as well as on the official RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube account)

