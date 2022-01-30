YouTube Sensation Todrick Hall Joins Celebrity Big Brother 3

Singer and content creator Todrick Hall has officially become a houseguest in the third season of CBS’s popular spin-off, Celebrity Big Brother. The Broadway hopeful and previous American Idol contender is set to enter the house on February 2, 2022 along with other stars including NSYNC crooner Chris Kirkpatrick, sports player Lamar Odom, UFC icon Miesha Tate and fellow out personality Carson Kressley.

Talking exclusively to US Magazine, Todrick stated that his infatuation with previous seasons of Big Brother fueled his desire to join the celebrity version. He said, “I have watched a lot of Big Brother before going into the Big Brother house. I wasn’t a fan for a long time, but in the past few years, I have watched almost every single season.”

If you’ve never heard of Big Brother, it’s more or less a safer, more humane version of Survivor. Houseguests are sequestered in a large residence, away from family, friends and outside influence, as they compete for immunity and vote to evict a competitor each episode. In the finale, all the eliminated contestants return to crown the winner. Previous Celebrity Big Brother winners include Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton.

Todrick Hall shot to fame in 2012, due in part to his YouTube channel that frequently posts parody videos. Beauty and the Beat and Mean Boys STILL live rent free in my mind a decade later. An accomplished singer, his latest single, Bells, Bows, Gifts, Trees, peaked at #30 on Billboard’s Dance chart.

Do you think Mr. Hall has what it takes to win Celebrity Big Brother? Find out when season three begins February 2, 2022 on CBS!

Source: US Magazine