Yum! ‘Drag Race UK’s Basit Eniafe is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

Basit Eniafe might be an unknown domestically but he sure made quite the impression across the pond recently after he became one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s newest pit crew members for the show’s 2nd season.

Meet the Brit Crew and try to control yourself in the comments please. 💦 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/DXifQgugHz — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 8, 2021

He, along with fellow studs Ashraf Ejjbair & Tony Fordz, round out the collection of handsome men who provide quite the distraction from all the drag queen drama that happens in each episode.

Now Basit can add another accolade to his growing entertainment resume by being our latest Instinct Hottie! Get to know more about him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I’m always humble. It’s good to stay grounded.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

I’d say my eyes. Respectfully, sort of a Asian design/feel to it.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Confidence over cockiness, great sense of humor and a decent body.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

I’d say coming out really. My background as Nigerian doesn’t make it easy to be openly gay, so accepting and overcoming my fear of rejection and coming out to my family will always be my proudest moment regardless of anything I achieve.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I have a passion for music, I’m currently in and out of studios trying to finish my music and introduce the world to what goes on inside my head in the form of that.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have, but its complicated and doesn’t always work out. For me the most importantly thing is appreciating the feeling of having loved and being loved back.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Mulan.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

John Clarence Stewart. He has such a great smile.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Sweet & salted popcorn. My God its my kryptonite.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. What a vibe that album is.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

It’s a very nice compliment. I haven’t featured in anything before so this is a great start to the new year.