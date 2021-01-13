Sheesh! The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Pit Crew is Smoking Hot

Start your engines, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans, because heart races will be racing for reasons that have nothing to do with the queens competing when season two premieres on January 14.

The show’s delicious pit crew is part of Drag Race’s amazing formula that has helped make it the Emmy-winning juggernaut it is today. It started here in the United States and has made household names out of some of the men including Jason Unleashed host Jason Carter and many others.

Meet the Brit Crew and try to control yourself in the comments please. 💦 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/DXifQgugHz — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 8, 2021

Now we have even more studs to drool over who will be appearing on Drag Race UK. Not only that but it looks to be an exciting season ahead especially with the guest judges that includes supermodels Elizabeth Hurley and Jourdan Dunn, pop star Jessie Ware and talk show host Lorraine Kelly.

For now, let’s take a closer look at these men and get a better understanding as to why they were an easy casting choice for this much-beloved show.

Ashraf Ejjbair

BAS

Tony Fordz