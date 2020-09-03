Yvie Oddly Sets A ‘Drag Trap’ With Her New (And Timely) Single

Ever since she snagged the crown on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Yvie Oddly has wowed audiences with her eye-popping and inventive looks, having the ability change her styles from high fashion to downtown chic, all the while keeping it oh so uniquely “Oddly”. Oddly has also taken plenty of turns in the recording studio, releasing her own material, as well as collaborating with Season 11 sisters Honey Davenport (most recently, “Digital Rainbow”) and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (“Hype“) on singles. Oddly is now preparing to drop her own full-length album, and her new single “Drag Trap” combines Oddly’s natural talents along with her flair for performance art and the ability to tap into what’s culturally relevant at the moment.

Of her new music, Oddly says “My inspiration for “Drag Trap” comes from all sorts of places. When Season 11 aired and my life changed drastically I began writing raps to help me navigate my emotions. So the songs range from the pressures of fame, to my health, sex, and being a queer Black American … and just everything I needed to get off my chest.”

Follow Yvie Oddly on Instagram