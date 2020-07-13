Zac Efron Morphs Into a Bearded Hunk in New Netflix Documentary

Zac Efron over the course of his lengthy career has managed to go from lovable twink to buffed up muscle stud to full blown bearded daddy.

The 32-year-old heartthrob switched gears from his usual big screen movie presence with his new documentary Down to Earth with Zac Efron that premiered on streaming service Netflix last week.

Zac and wellness expert Darin Olien travel around the world to places like Iceland, France, Sardinia and more where the two men search for healthy, sustainable ways to live. “We need to start rethinking how we consume everything from our food to our power,” the former High School Musical star says in the trailer.

suddenly I am in love again with Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/3xz9JWpsHP — cass (@loveablecass) July 13, 2020

That’s all and great Zac, and we are glad you are highlighting ways in which we can make our planet better. But JESUS CHRIST LOOK AT THAT BEARD ZADDY! Wait, let me calm down for a second.

The internet, just like myself, went into full meltdown mode over Zac’s new look in the documentary that shows him rocking a sculpted beard to perfection. Pair that with his dreamy body, gorgeous eyes and sweet smile and you have a recipe for this deliciously handsome god that we are happy to cook up.

Me trying to convince my bf that I watch #DownToEarth for the nature & not for Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/u5UYWERJNG — Erin Clark (@erin__clark) July 13, 2020

Zac is still in tiptop shape after his physique made jaws drop in the 2017 Baywatch film that costarred another well-known hunk: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He chronicled his intense diet for the movie on his Twitter account. “9 days of absolutely zero carbs & sugar. Only organic grass fed/free range protein and organic leafy greens,” he wrote in March 2016.

“I never want to be in that good of shape again,” he told Hot Ones host and fellow cutie Sean Evans during their sit down in April.