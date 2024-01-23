Zac Efron Gains Praises for ‘The Iron Claw’ Portrayal and Ripped Bod

Zac Efron has gained a lot of praises for his portrayal of Kevin Von Erich in the 2023 biographical sport film ‘The Iron Claw’.

Not to mention, he has evidently worked hard to achieve his Hulk-like physique to play a professional wrestler role, and it did not go unnoticed by his fans and moviegoers. The 36-year-old American actor welcomed the new year by posting black and white shirtless photos of him in character.

“I am so grateful for so many things in 2023…professionally i recently had the honor of portraying Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw and it is a true privilege to share his incredible story with all of you…,” part of his caption reads.

Meanwhile, Kevin Von Erich himself commended:

“You were the man for the job and I’ll always consider you a friend. Happy new year buddy.”

More recently, Efron shared more photos of him showing off his ripped bod for the film.

“I have so much admiration and respect for the world of Professional Wrestling and to the sacrifice and dedication of the athletes…

These guys tour for MONTHS putting their bodies on the line everyday to perform. Was an honor to step into the ring and learn from one of the best @chavoguerrerojr,” he wrote on the caption.

Not to mention, the comments section is teeming with praises… <3

“Dude.. you’re a legend. Movie is my favorite. Stop making me cry,” Instagram user @briannalapaglia commented.

“DAAAMMMNN!!! I can see you worked hard for this role. You look amazing,” @kari_s_cunningham expressed.

“This was one of your best performances to date !!! You feel what Kevin goes through, you did such a great job telling the story! I’m crossing my fingers and toes for a Oscar nomination… I’ll riot otherwise,” @zaddy_xoxo87 wrote.

Below are more of Efron’s pics showing off his Hulk-like bod:

