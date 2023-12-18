Zane Phillips Has the Internet on a Chokehold with These Steamy Pics

Zane Phillips left his followers thirsting for more after he previously dropped a series of handyman-themed steamy pics…

In the photos, the 30-year-old American actor was shirtless and wearing paint-stained pants, paired with combat boots. Not to mention, he also sported protective goggles to finish the sexy handyman look.

Moving on to the photoshoot set, Phillips’ background shows bags of cement, ladders, cans of paint, plasters, as well as a variety of construction tools. He posted the HOT AF pics back in November 2022 with a simple caption, writing:

“Thinkin about wine-drunk days in Paris with @drewstraus @pricepeterson and photographer extraordinaire @raphaelchatelain let’s go to the park again.”

Meanwhile, the comments section is on fire with all the thirst 😉

“Those chesticles!!,” Instagram user @dshaffse66 pointed out.

“Step. On. Me.,” @kamal.morales wrote.

“It would be an honor to do your massages,” @iwrestlu commented.

“Your body is so gorgeous, and I want to be under it,” @chasesuenos expressed.

A comment from @viniihjm also translated to:

“Omg I’m in awe of how ridiculously beautiful Zane is (not to mention really tasty)”

Now dropping this out hottie’s handyman thirst traps here:

You can check out his full post here:

Moreover, Phillips made his relationship with fellow actor Froy Gutierrez public back in August 2023, and they look super lovely together. <3

