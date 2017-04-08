Pentatonix Gives Us 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Realness And It's Chilling, Epic, Amazing!

Get ready to be amazed. At least 5 times during this new video from Pentatonix , goosebumps, chills, my body, it was so reacting to the creativity of this acapella group.

They dared to take on Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and they were victorious. Shut everything else off, hide your phone, and get lost in the magic that is Pentatonix.

I think it's time to see them in concert, don't you?

Did you like their take on the song?

Several vloggers are reacting to this Pentatonix performance. What is shocking is that many don't know how to pronounce Bohemian or Rhapsody and some have never heard of the song before.

Here's an excited vlogger, TheMJway, and his reaction to watching the video.

Thanks Pentatonix for sharing your talent with the world.

