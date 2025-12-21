Inside Boxers NYC’s 2026 Calendar: Sweaty and Stylish

There are calendars you flip past, and then there are calendars you live with. For 2026, Boxers NYC is firmly aiming for the latter. The beloved New York gay sports bar has unveiled its boldest Bartender Calendar to date, and this year’s edition doesn’t just turn up the heat — it reframes what a bar calendar can be.

Blending raw sensuality with art-driven editorial photography, the 2026 calendar feels less like merch and more like a collectible. It’s intimate, expressive, and deeply rooted in community, with proceeds benefiting Out My Closet, a nonprofit supporting unhoused and under-resourced LGBTQ+ youth and adults.

Advertisement

RELATED: Boxers New Location in New York City is Hella Fun

When a Calendar Becomes an Art Piece

According to Boxers NYC co-founder Bob Fluet, the creative direction this year was intentional. Rather than leaning solely into polished fantasy, the team wanted something more honest — a visual language that mirrors the bars themselves. The result is a calendar that captures bodies in motion, quiet moments between laughs, and the unfiltered charisma that regulars know well.

The project reunites Boxers NYC with photographer Bryant Betancourt, whose intimate visual style once again pushes the calendar beyond glossy thirst trap territory. This year’s approach favors candid energy and emotional texture, allowing the bartenders to exist as themselves rather than characters. It’s sexy, yes — but it’s also human.

Advertisement

A Cast That Reflects New York Itself

Diversity isn’t a buzzword here; it’s baked into the fabric of Boxers NYC. The 2026 lineup brings back fan favorites while welcoming new faces, reflecting a staff that spans cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. Some bartenders are professional models, others are performers, and all of them volunteered their time for a project that’s become a point of pride within the Boxers family.

What stands out is the camaraderie. In a moment that feels rare in nightlife culture, seasoned bartenders even stepped aside to make room for newer team members. It’s a subtle but telling reminder that Boxers NYC has always been about community first — the calendar just happens to document it beautifully.

Advertisement

Sweat, Laughter, and Locker-Room Energy

Shot over two packed days, the photoshoot unfolded across locker rooms, patios, and rooftop spaces, capturing an atmosphere that feels spontaneous rather than staged. Between outfit changes and lighting adjustments, the set reportedly buzzed with laughter, inside jokes, and that unmistakable post-shift chaos bartenders know well.

That energy translates on the page. The images feel lived-in, not overly controlled, with a sense that you’re catching glimpses of real moments rather than performances. It’s the kind of authenticity that makes the calendar feel personal — like you’re in on something, not just looking at it.

Giving Back Never Looked This Good

Advertisement

Beyond the visuals, the heart of the project lies in its impact. Proceeds benefit Out My Closet, a mobile nonprofit that has distributed more than 65,000 essential items — from clothing and shoes to hygiene products — to LGBTQ+ youth and adults, including asylum seekers, refugees, and survivors of domestic violence.

In a time when LGBTQ+ support systems are under increasing strain, the partnership feels especially timely. The calendar doesn’t ask you to save the world; it simply invites you to participate in something that helps, while celebrating queer joy and visibility along the way.

A Calendar You’ll Actually Want to Keep

The 2026 Boxers NYC Bartender Calendar lands in that sweet spot where art, sex appeal, and purpose overlap. It’s playful without being disposable, erotic without being empty, and charitable without being preachy. Whether it ends up on your wall, your coffee table, or somewhere a little more private, it’s designed to be enjoyed all year long.

Available now at Boxers NYC’s Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen locations and online, the calendar is a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful statements come wrapped in sweat, smiles, and really good lighting — and that supporting the community can still feel fun, beautiful, and very New York.