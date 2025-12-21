Getting Tanked + Santa Duty + More Eye Candy

| By

SamG

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Sam Garfield, who got tanked.

Polo Morin toasted the good life:

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 3.01.51 PM

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens celebrated 35 trips around the sun.

AnthonyB

Matt was giving ginger bear vibes:

Matt ginger

Mike Knowles was on Santa duty:

Mike Knowles was on Santa duty

Kevin Davis scored another book cover:

KevinD

Vini Santiago and those pants…

Vini

Ed Sheeran covered Men’s Health UK:

EdSheeran

Roberto got his hockey game face on:

Roberto

Ignacio sent regards from Rio:

Ignacio

Paulo was touched by the sun:

Paulo

Troy wore red:

Troy

Moses loves his job:

Moses

