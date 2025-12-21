Getting Tanked + Santa Duty + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Sam Garfield, who got tanked.

Polo Morin toasted the good life:

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens celebrated 35 trips around the sun.

Matt was giving ginger bear vibes:

Mike Knowles was on Santa duty:

Kevin Davis scored another book cover:

Vini Santiago and those pants…

Ed Sheeran covered Men’s Health UK:

Roberto got his hockey game face on:

Ignacio sent regards from Rio:

Paulo was touched by the sun:

Troy wore red:

Moses loves his job: