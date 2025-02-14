12 Gay Films Celebrating Love + Identity

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about roses and chocolate—it’s a chance to celebrate all the different ways we love and connect. For those in the LGBTQ+ community, this day can also be about embracing stories that reflect our unique experiences of love, longing, and identity. Whether you’re curled up on the couch solo or with someone special, here are 12 gay movies to add to your list. Each one offers a heartfelt, often bittersweet take on love that will make your heart swell, and maybe even bring a tear to your eye.

Gay Films for Valentine’s Day

1. Maurice (1987)

If you’re looking for a romance that’s quietly powerful and emotionally rich, Maurice is an essential watch. Set in early 20th-century England, this film follows Maurice Hall (James Wilby), a young man coming to terms with his love for another man in a society where that love is forbidden. It’s a beautiful, sweeping love story full of longing and yearning, and it captures the kind of forbidden love that still resonates today. Plus, Hugh Grant is absolutely heartbreaking as Maurice’s love interest. Get the tissues ready—this one’s a tearjerker.

2. The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Ang Lee’s The Wedding Banquet is a brilliant mix of humor and heart, dealing with the pressures of family and cultural expectations. Wai-Tung (Winston Chao), a gay Taiwanese-American man, agrees to a fake marriage with a woman in order to appease his conservative parents. What follows is a hilarious and tender exploration of family dynamics, identity, and the complexities of love. It’s got laughs, it’s got tears, and it’ll leave you reflecting on the sacrifices we sometimes make for the people we love.

3. Trick (1999)

Sometimes you just want a light, fun movie that’s still full of heart, and Trick delivers exactly that. The story follows Gabe, a struggling writer, and Mark, a dancer, who meet one night in New York City and spend the evening navigating the chaos of trying to connect in a big city. It’s funny, flirty, and just the right amount of sweet. If you want a gay romantic comedy that’s low on drama and high on charm, Trick is your perfect pick.

4. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Brokeback Mountain isn’t just a film, it’s a cultural moment. Directed by Ang Lee, it tells the tragic story of Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal), two men who fall deeply in love while working as cowboys in the Wyoming mountains. Their love is beautiful but complicated, as they have to hide it from the world for fear of losing everything. It’s a heartbreaking tale of repression, lost opportunities, and the deep, enduring power of love. If you haven’t seen it yet, trust us—you’ll be thinking about it long after the credits roll.

5. The Way He Looks (2014)

If you’re in the mood for a sweet and inspiring coming-of-age love story, The Way He Looks will steal your heart. The film follows Leonardo, a blind teenager in Brazil who has always lived a somewhat sheltered life, until he meets Gabriel, a new boy at school who opens his world in more ways than one. The movie beautifully explores themes of independence, self-discovery, and the universal feeling of falling in love for the first time. It’s gentle, tender, and an all-around feel-good watch that’ll leave you smiling.

6. Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight is more than just a movie; it’s a masterpiece. This deeply moving film tells the story of Chiron, a young Black man growing up in a tough neighborhood, grappling with his sexuality and his place in the world. The film is told in three parts, each covering a different stage of Chiron’s life, and the performances are nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a beautifully tender, sometimes heartbreaking exploration of love, identity, and masculinity, and it’s a must-see for anyone looking for a story that’s both intimate and powerful.

7. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

If you’re in the mood for a movie that will leave you breathless, Call Me by Your Name is a must-watch. Set in a dreamy, sun-soaked Italian summer, it follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet) as he falls in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer), an older graduate student visiting his family. The film feels like an intoxicating summer romance, capturing the intensity and vulnerability of first love. It’s slow, sensual, and full of longing, making it the kind of movie that stays with you long after it’s over.

8. Something Like Summer (2017)

Something Like Summer is the kind of romance that will pull on your heartstrings from start to finish. Based on the novel by Jay Bell, this film follows Ben and Tim, two high school boys who fall in love, only to face the struggles of their relationship as they grow older. Their love story is complicated by misunderstandings, separation, and the long-term effects of growing up in a world that often isn’t accepting of queer relationships. Something Like Summer beautifully captures the bittersweetness of first love, the pain of loss, and the hope that love can survive even the toughest of challenges.

9. Love, Simon (2018)

For something lighter and sweeter, Love, Simon is the perfect Valentine’s Day pick. This teen rom-com tells the story of Simon (Nick Robinson), a high school student coming out while also navigating his secret crush on an anonymous classmate. It’s funny, charming, and a total feel-good movie. But it’s also important because it’s a film that shows LGBTQ+ teens in a positive light, making it a great watch for anyone looking for a joyful, relatable story about love and self-acceptance.

10. Bros (2022)

If you want a fresh, funny take on gay love, Bros is your go-to. Billy Eichner’s rom-com is not only hilarious but also groundbreaking—it’s the first major studio romantic comedy with an all-queer cast. Eichner stars as Bobby, a commitment-phobe who meets a man (Luke Macfarlane) who just might change his mind. The movie is filled with witty banter, delightful awkwardness, and heart. It’s a celebration of queer love that doesn’t shy away from the realities of dating in today’s world, but also reminds us of the joy and humor that come with it.

11. Fire Island (2022)

Fire Island is like the ultimate queer summer romance, except it’s set against the backdrop of one of New York’s most iconic gay vacation spots. This modern reimagining of Pride and Prejudice features a group of friends navigating love and drama over a long weekend at Fire Island. The film is sharp, funny, and full of heart. With an all-queer cast and a fresh take on the classic, it brings a light, fun energy to queer love while still addressing serious themes of class, identity, and acceptance. Get ready to laugh, swoon, and maybe even learn a little something along the way.

12. Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Who doesn’t love a royal romance with a side of political drama? Based on the hit novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue is about Alex, the first son of the U.S., who falls for Prince Henry of England in a story filled with sparks, tension, and undeniable chemistry. It’s witty, steamy, and just the right amount of romantic—perfect for anyone who loves a love story that’s a little bit fancy and a lot of fun. Plus, the chemistry between the leads is off the charts.

Each of these films showcases the diversity of queer love—whether it’s a first love, a forbidden love, or a love that requires courage and sacrifice. So this Valentine’s Day, why not watch one (or all) of these films? They’ll make you laugh, cry, and feel deeply connected to the characters and their journeys. Because in the end, love is love—and these stories prove it beautifully.

Do you have any Gay Films, Lesbian Films, Bisexual Films, Transgender Films, Asexual Films, Queer Films you feel should be on our list?

