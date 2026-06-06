‘Adults’ Season 2: What We Know So Far

If your favorite television genre is “people making questionable decisions while living together,” then congratulations. Adults is officially back for a second season.

The breakout comedy follows five twenty-somethings navigating life, friendship, romance, and the general confusion of becoming an adult while sharing a rent-free house in Queens. What starts as a laid-back roommate sitcom quickly evolves into something much sweeter, messier, and far more emotionally dangerous.

Especially when feelings get involved.

And boy, did feelings get involved.

Adults season 1 ended with a kiss that practically detonated across social media. After spending an entire season insisting they were just friends, Anton and Paul Baker finally locked lips in the finale. Not only did they kiss, but they kissed after accidentally becoming husbands through a green card marriage.

As one does.

About That Kiss…

For anyone who needs a refresher, Paul Baker’s visa was set to expire, sending the friend group into full panic mode. Issa initially agreed to marry him, then backed out. Anton stepped in instead, leading to one of television’s most unexpected weddings. Later that night, the group encouraged the newlyweds to seal the deal with a kiss.

Paul Baker and Anton kiss at the end of Adults FX season 1. pic.twitter.com/1tQIBOu58l — Jack Innanen Media (@jackinmedia) June 4, 2026

The problem? The kiss turned out to be significantly more passionate than anyone expected. Including them.

Season 2 picks up after a two-month time jump, but don’t expect everyone to immediately sit down and have a mature conversation about what happened.

In fact, one of the biggest storylines involves Paul Baker and Issa continuing their relationship while the elephant-sized kiss remains hanging in the room.

RELATED: Jack Innanen and Owen Thiele Kissed on ‘Adults’—Just Got Deliciously Complicated

The Love Triangle Is Far From Over

According to Teen Vogue, the complicated dynamic between Issa, Paul Baker, and Anton remains at the center of Season 2.

Adults‘ show creators have described it as a true triangle rather than a simple love triangle. These characters genuinely care about each other, and none of them want to hurt the others.

Which, ironically, usually leads to more hurt feelings.

The good news? Anton will also be getting a new love interest this season, adding another layer of romantic chaos to an already crowded emotional apartment.

Adults is coming back soon which means ANTON AND PAUL ARE COMING BACK SOON. pic.twitter.com/3YlfbW4FKI — ♡ (@rhuemor) June 4, 2026

More Dating, More Growing Up

The new season of Adults is not just focused on one relationship. Samir and Carly have officially moved beyond the honeymoon phase and into the reality portion of dating. Billie is putting herself out there more and exploring new romantic possibilities. Everyone is a little older, a little wiser, and still making spectacularly messy decisions.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, the creative team explained that while Season 1 focused on starting to grow up, Season 2 examines what happens when you’re trying to grow up while dragging four best friends along with you.

Honestly? Relatable.

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The Cast Became Real-Life Roommates

Perhaps the most wholesome detail of all is that the main cast became incredibly close while filming, according to Teen Vogue. During production of Adults, the core cast members actually chose to live in the same apartment building. That off-screen friendship reportedly strengthened their chemistry and made the group’s bond feel even more authentic.

Which explains why the friendships on screen feel so believable, even when everyone’s lives are falling apart.

Thankfully, the entire chaotic household is returning for another round. Malik Elassal is back as Samir, Lucy Freyer returns as Billie, Jack Innanen reprises his role as the endlessly lovable Paul Baker, Amita Rao is back as Issa, and Owen Thiele returns as fan favorite Anton.

Season 2 is also bringing in a stacked lineup of guest stars, including Raven-Symoné as Anton’s older sister, alongside Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Isaac Cole Powell, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, and Jake Shane. Considering how chaotic this group already is, adding even more personalities into the mix can only mean one thing: more drama, more laughs, and probably several new disasters waiting to happen.

Mark Your Calendars

Season 2 premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11 before making its way to FX and Hulu in August.

Until then, fans can continue doing what they’ve been doing since the finale aired: replaying that Anton and Paul Baker kiss and wondering what on earth happens next. Because if Season 1 taught us anything, it’s that adulthood is messy, friendship is complicated, and sometimes the person you accidentally marry ends up giving you a lot more to think about than immigration paperwork.