5 Primetime Emmy Nominees That Dropped Trou This Year — Watch

The 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations were revealed last week. The reception from critics and social media was mostly positive given the plethora of talented actors and actresses up for at least one award although there were some notable snubs left off the list.

Something else that was glaringly obvious was that a lot of the guys nominated this year were seen in a state of total or near nudity in the role that they played. Not saying that them showing off their eggplant or peach helped them secure a nom but it also didn’t hurt whatsoever.

Take for instance the dreamy Paul Mescal who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in Normal People. He made headline news for his full frontal nudity that appeared in one of the show’s intimate scenes with his on-screen partner Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Then there’s the delicious Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. He revealed all, and we mean, ALLLLLLL, in the HBO show Watchmen. He, just like Paul, scored his first Emmy nom this year in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Kieran Culkin didn’t go all the way like Paul and Yahya did in both the front and back department but he did manage to make many people happy when he put his glorious booty on display during a scene in Succession. He’s up for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the HBO show.

Mark Ruffalo, who is no stranger to showing off his goods on film, continued with that tradition in the gripping limited series I Know This Much Is True.

And finally we have Dyllon Burnside and Billy Porter who had a stunning sex scene during the last season of Pose. The Tony winner made history last year when he became the first openly gay black male to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He could have back to back wins at the upcoming virtual ceremony that will take place on September 20.