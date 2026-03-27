500+ Anti-LGBTQ Bills Are Being Pushed—Is Your State Next?

Politics isn’t usually a good time—but unfortunately, some lawmakers are trying to make it one for LGBTQ people. The ACLU is tracking 500 Anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S.—yes, 500. From healthcare restrictions to attacks on basic rights, there’s no shortage of proposals that could directly affect queer lives in 2026.

Even bills that don’t become law leave a mark, creating fear, stress, and uncertainty for communities that already face enough challenges. Here’s what you need to know..

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Patterns Emerging Across the States

Analysis of the tracker reveals several recurring themes across multiple states:

Healthcare Restrictions : Many bills target access to gender-affirming care for minors, impose healthcare funding limits, or introduce barriers to age-appropriate treatments. States including Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia are pushing multiple healthcare-related proposals.

School-Based Attacks : Lawmakers are focusing heavily on education. Bills are proposed to restrict student participation in sports, limit LGBTQ-inclusive curricula, enforce forced outing in schools, or ban access to school facilities. South Carolina, Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan have multiple active bills in this area.

Civil Rights Rollbacks : Some states are attempting to weaken anti-discrimination protections, create broad religious exemptions, or introduce public accommodation bans. This pattern is evident in Tennessee, North Carolina, Iowa, and Illinois .

Identity and Recognition Restrictions : A growing number of bills focus on redefining sex, restricting access to accurate identification, or interfering with the legal recognition of transgender and nonbinary people. North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina lead in this category.

Drag, Expression, and Free Speech : A smaller but growing trend includes bills banning drag performances or restricting free expression, seen in Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Illinois .

States with the Highest Volume of Bills

While anti-LGBTQ bills are appearing nationwide, some states have emerged as hotspots in 2026:

These numbers include bills that have been introduced, carried over from prior sessions, or advancing through committees. Even bills “stuck” in committee can impact communities by signaling which lawmakers are hostile toward LGBTQ people.

Why This Matters

Every one of these bills—whether it passes or not—carries real consequences:

Fear and Mental Health Impacts : Even the introduction of restrictive laws can increase stress and anxiety for LGBTQ youth and their families.

Legal and Social Uncertainty : Schools, healthcare providers, and employers may hesitate to provide services, unsure of new legal boundaries.

Cultural Backlash : Anti-LGBTQ legislation can embolden harassment, discrimination, and violence.

Staying informed gives you the power to speak up, push back, and ensure your voice counts. The ACLU’s tracker is not just a list—it’s your survival guide for navigating political threats in real time.

To explore the full list of bills in your state, visit the ACLU’s interactive tracker. You may also download the CSV of data from the site. Knowledge isn’t just power—it’s your best defense when laws on the books start targeting your community.

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