Baywatch Then vs. Now: The Original Cast Is Still Ridiculously Hot

The legendary beach drama that somehow combined slow motion jogging, dramatic rescues, impossible tans, and suspiciously attractive lifeguards is officially heading back to our screens with a brand new reboot. Honestly, the waves have never looked thirstier.

Even better? Several original cast members were recently spotted filming for the reboot looking like they discovered the fountain of youth somewhere between Malibu and Santa Monica.

Michael Bergin, Kelly Packard, and David Chokachi were photographed back on set, and let’s just say the internet collectively screamed, “Oh they STILL got it.”

RELATED: Baywatch’s Hottest Lifeguards Are Back—And You Won’t Be Able to Look Away!

The Baywatch Reboot Is Serving Nostalgia and Abs

The new reboot promises everything fans loved about the original series.

According to the official logline, the show will feature “adrenaline fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics” alongside a fresh cast stepping into the iconic red swimsuits.

Translation? Hot people running dramatically toward danger while personal lives spiral out of control. Nature is healing.

The reboot also updates the franchise for a modern audience with new tensions, contemporary challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.

But honestly, most people are here for two things: nostalgia and attractive people emerging from the ocean.

Meet the New Baywatch Squad

This new generation of lifeguards is stacked with familiar names, influencers, athletes, and enough attractive people to cause dehydration.

The cast includes TikTok hottie Noah Beck, gymnast and social media superstar Livvy Dunne, model Brooks Nader, Pretty Little Liars favorite Shay Mitchell, Arrow actor Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus Lagrone, Hassi Harrison, and returning original cast member David Chokachi.

David Chokachi (Baywatch) pic.twitter.com/BqXnqscKbU — Men in Speedos (@MenSpeedos) November 3, 2024

Stephen Amell takes over the role of Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff’s iconic Mitch Buchannon. Original fans will remember Hobie being played by Jeremy Jackson back in the day.

In the reboot, Hobie is now a Baywatch Captain dealing with both beach emergencies and family chaos when his daughter Charlie arrives hoping to continue the Buchannon lifeguard legacy.

Honestly, daddy issues and rescue boards? Very television.

David Chokachi Is Back in Red Trunks

Perhaps the greatest gift to longtime fans is the return of David Chokachi as Cody Madison.

Yes, Cody is back. Yes, he still wears the red trunks. Yes, people online are already losing their minds over it.

In the reboot, Cody now runs The Shoreline, described as the unofficially official Baywatch bar and grill. He mentors the younger lifeguards, occasionally jumps back into rescue mode, and apparently rewards heroic saves with free wings.

Frankly, that sounds like the greatest restaurant concept ever invented.

Seeing Chokachi back in action feels especially nostalgic because he was one of the defining faces of late era Baywatch. The hair, the jawline, the eternal golden tan. Pure 90s television magic.

RELATED: David Chokachi is Still Fine As Hell 25 Years After His ‘Baywatch’ Debut

Baywatch Then vs. Now

Of course, the reboot has fans revisiting the original cast and realizing just how massive Baywatch truly was during its peak.

David Hasselhoff became one of television’s biggest stars as Mitch Buchannon, somehow balancing fatherhood, lifeguard duty, and permanent chest hair confidence. These days, David can be seen using assistive medical equipment like wheelchairs and walkers, but the original spark as Mitch Buchannon is still very much apparent in Hasselhoff.

ASÍ LUCE DAVID HASSELHOFF, EL PROTAGONISTA DEL AUTO FANTÁSTICO, A SUS 73 AÑOS El tiempo no perdona. David Hasselhoff, el eterno Mitch Buchannon de Baywatch y Michael Knight de El auto fantástico, reapareció a sus 73 años usando andador y con bastones, apoyado en su esposa Hayley… pic.twitter.com/iKIFm2G7K9 — Periodismo Público Ecuador (@PeriodismoP_Ec) April 26, 2026

Pamela Anderson transformed into an international pop culture phenomenon thanks to C.J. Parker’s iconic red swimsuit moments.

Carmen Electra brought bombshell energy to the later seasons and became one of the defining faces of late 90s glamour. Michael Bergin, David Charvet, Kelly Packard, Billie Warlock, and Jeremy Jackson all became instantly recognizable faces during the show’s global takeover.

And then there was Michael Newman, the real life lifeguard who blurred the line between fiction and reality by actually serving as a professional lifeguard outside the series. The actor passed in 2024 from heart failure and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2006.

Sure, everyone has evolved since the original show aired in 1989, but seeing the cast now feels less like a depressing “where are they now” moment and more like a celebration of television history aging surprisingly well.

Why Baywatch Still Works

Underneath all the camp, Baywatch remains one of the most recognizable television franchises ever created because it understood escapism perfectly.

It was sunny, dramatic, sexy, ridiculous, emotional, and completely unserious in the best possible way. It gave audiences fantasy television before streaming turned every series into a three hour trauma session.

And honestly? In today’s world, watching beautiful people rescue strangers while looking incredible in red swimsuits sounds kind of perfect.

Now excuse us while we emotionally prepare for David Chokachi’s return to slow motion beach running.