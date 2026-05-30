Nicholas Galitzine Bulked, Starved, and Somehow Stayed Insanely Hot

Nicholas Galitzine stepping into Masters of the Universe isn’t just a casting update—it’s a full-blown transformation arc with a stopwatch attached. Some roles ask for emotional range. Others ask for stunts. And then there’s Prince Adam in Masters of the Universe, which apparently asks: how fast can you become a mythical action figure without completely losing your mind in the process?

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For Nicholas Galitzine, the answer came with a stopwatch, a nutrition plan, and—unexpectedly—a side order of gym advice from his friend and co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez. Yes. He-Man prep had a group chat energy.

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Five months to become Eternia’s problem

Galitzine is refreshingly honest about the timeline, which sounds generous until you remember what he was trying to do.

“To do what we wanted to do, it was no time at all” – Nicholas Galitzine on his five-month He-Man body transformation

Hollywood math is truly unhinged: five months equals “better cancel your social life, and maybe your taste buds.”

“It was a massive undertaking,” he says. “It was way, way, way too much food and then way, way, way too little food. I can’t really decide which one was more difficult.”

New Footage of ‘He-Man’ Nicholas Galitzine training for Masters of the Universe… OMG?!?? pic.twitter.com/YNgT3qi0Kf — ★ (@POPin4k) May 25, 2026

That is not a diet. That is a nutritional rollercoaster designed by someone who clearly hates boredom and possibly joy.

Enter Taylor Zakhar Perez: Nicholas Galitzine’s unexpected fitness hotline

Somewhere between protein shakes and existential hunger, Perez stepped in like a man who looked at Galitzine’s schedule and said, I’ve got thoughts.

Taylor Zakhar Perez – Lacoste (2026) pic.twitter.com/PuTbqBnfcC — PRIDE POP (@PridePopBR) April 12, 2026

“Taylor is a very in-shape guy,” Galitzine says. “I don’t know if he’s ever done this kind of body transformation before, so he shared a few tips with me and the rest I just trusted my loyal companions.”

Translation: Taylor gave advice. Nicholas nodded. A team of professionals did the actual heavy lifting. Everyone survived. And honestly, that feels like the correct hierarchy.

Perez, already familiar to audiences from Red, White & Royal Blue, apparently treats fitness the way some people treat Spotify playlists—casually, confidently, and always ready to recommend a better version.

The real villain wasn’t Skeletor

While the film’s big bad is Skeletor (played by Jared Leto), the true antagonist of this story might be the phrase: “eat more” followed immediately by “eat less.”

Galitzine breaks it down like someone still emotionally recovering:

“It was way, way, way too much food and then way, way, way too little food.”

Which is basically the entire emotional spectrum of modern fitness culture, condensed into one sentence and a mild identity crisis. Somewhere in the middle of it all, he had to trust the experts, trust the process, and trust that at the end of it he wouldn’t just become permanently confused about meal timing.

Post-He-Man life: still slightly swole, still fully booked

Even after filming wrapped, the transformation didn’t fully vanish on command. Galitzine kept some of the muscle while moving between projects—because apparently bodies don’t come with an “undo superhero mode” button.

He also reunited with Perez for Red, White & Royal Wedding, which suggests their dynamic has evolved into: co-stars, gym consultants, and occasional mutual hype machines.

And somewhere in all of this, Galitzine got the kind of preparation no one warns you about when you sign a fantasy franchise deal: not just sword training and stunts, but learning how to survive five months of eating schedules that feel personally designed to test your will to live.

#HEMAN nicholas galitzine said let’s get people horny this summer pic.twitter.com/pCwfymBF8c — rosie (@nickyn0mates) May 22, 2026

Still, if the end result is He-Man energy on screen and friendship-fuelled gym advice off it, maybe Eternia isn’t so bad after all.

Source: Attitude