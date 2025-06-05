9-1-1: Nashville is About to Get A LOT Hotter, Thanks Hunter McVey

All right, so, obviously I’m going to watch 9-1-1: Nashville when it debuts.

Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1: Nashville is already shaping up to have an amazing cast. Among others, Michael Provost, daddy Chris O’Donnell and LeAnn Rimes (singer of ‘How Do I Live?’) will headline the spin-off alongside recently announced model Hunter McVey.

Decider reports that 9-1-1: Nashville will serve as Hunter McVey’s screen acting debut and he’ll play a “handsome bad boy” turned fire fighter. Good for him! I mean, he went straight to the big leagues as the spin-off is bound to be another big hit for ABC Network.

Hunter McVey, age 26, has worked predominately as a model and social media influencer. He’s been able to parlay that success into podcast hosting, YouTube channels and… OnlyFans content creation! This truly is the news that keeps on giving.

McVey’s OnlyFans page is currently available for free, however, there is a catch. Subscribing for free gets you access to non-nude photos, including a bunch of shirtless photos in nothing but underwear with visible VPL. But there are posts on his page that you need to pay $19.99 to see, and I’m assuming that’s the more X-rated content we’re all looking for.

Seriously, though, I’m really, really not complaining.

Do you watch the 9-1-1: Nashville series?

The 9-1-1 saga started in 2017 before seeing its first spin-off 9-1-1: Lonestar in 2019. A “same universe” spin-off, Doctor Odyssey, launched in 2024 and now we have 9-1-1: Nashville coming in late 2025. That’s almost too many seasons to keep up with, so I’m probably just going to tune in for Hunter McVey’s big debut.

Also when he’s not modeling, debuting sexy content or acting alongside Chris O’Donnell, McVey can be found hosting his own podcast – Wholesome Degenerate – as well as Twitch streaming and booking Cameos from eager fans. All of these other links can be found on his Instagram.

Whether continues to find gigs on the silver screen after 9-1-1: Nashville remains to be seen, I think it’s safe to say that this rising star is going to be a-okay no matter what. Are you a fan of Hunter McVey? Do you subscribe to his OnlyFans? Are you planning on watching the spin-off? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!