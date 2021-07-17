Netflix Leaked The Script To THAT ‘Sex/Life’ Scene

Netflix just gave us a little behind-the-scenes glimpse at one of its most iconic scenes (of late).

Last month, episode three of the new Netflix series Sex/Life trended online. The show follows a love triangle between Billie (Sarah Shahi), her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel), and her old boyfriend (Adam Demos). After finding out about the ex, Cooper follows him to the gym and then the gym locker room.

The NSFW scene shows Adam Demos going full frontal while getting soaked under the shower’s sprays. And while everyone was sure the meat stick in question was fake, despite the director saying otherwise, we all couldn’t help but keep looking at it. It even became a TikTok trend to react to the scene.

And now, Netflix’s Twitter account is trying to bring the moment back by giving us a look at the script that started it all.

“There are a few scenes from Sex/Life that are so steamy, we couldn’t post them online,” Netflix’s official Twitter account wrote this week, “but no one said anything about showing you the script pages! For example, feast your eyes on how *that* shower scene from Episode 3 was described.”

If you want to read the “Shower Area” page, check it out below.

