Aaron Carter Prepares To Bare It All In ‘Naked Boys Singing!’

Whether it has been boxing fellow tabloid fixture Lamar Odom in Atlantic City, launching an Only Fans account, or declaring (and subsequently attempting to clarify) his bisexuality, Aaron Carter has managed to define being a provocateur. It his his latest venture though, that is garnering him a great deal of attention already; Variety announced yesterday that Carter would be joining the Las Vegas cast of Naked Boys Singing! this fall.

Produced by Tom D’Angora and Nick Padgett, Naked Boys Singing! kicks off on Sept. 8 at the Jewel Box Theatre. Naked Boys Singing! is a traditional vaudeville-style musical revue, but with the twist of eight actors who sing and dance completely nude. Long known as an Off-Broadway sensation, the show has hit the stage in Provincetown to great acclaim as well as traveled nationwide. While the nudity may be what attracts many theater-goers in Las Vegas, it is the performances by the actors who tell some truly amazing stories that will bring fans to the Sin City iteration of the show.

Regarding his in the buff debut, Carter exclusively told Variety “I think the naked body is a beautiful thing,” says Carter. He went on to say. “We were all born naked. I love doing OnlyFans. I’ve been an OnlyFans model for over a year now, and people are very uplifting. They make you feel attractive and good about yourself. I love that social media platform more than any other platform. It’s not about the money. It’s about the fans.”

