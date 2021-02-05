Aaron Carter Will Box Lamar Odom

Former Bisexual Aaron Carter Is Taking On Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Husband In A Boxing Match

Millennial legend and former child star, Aaron Carter, has a turbulent journey with the gay community. While he has somewhat been a staple for gay pride appearances, a few years ago Carter decided to come out of the closet as bisexual, amid a reckless driving scandal and pleas from his family to get help for addiction, only to take back his words quickly afterwards. Since, he’s stayed true to his heterosexuality and began a lackluster career on OnlyFans. He’s not known for being relatively healthy, but that’s not stopping him from making his next buck: Celebrity Boxing.

According to PageSix, Carter will be boxing against Lamar Odom, a former professional basketball player and the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian. While this pairing seems strange – especially since Odom is almost a foot taller than Carter – the stars have a lot more in common when you break it down on paper. Both have had struggles with addiction, faced public backlash for those addictions, and come from celebrity families. While this could be a quick money and attention-grab, the stars certainly could be connecting strongly with their similar history and a fight could be what puts both of them back in good graces of the public while clearing their minds of their demons. It’s definitely going to be a match worth watching.

Carter and Odom take the ring in Atlantic City on June 12th – and both stars are currently training to be the victor.

