Actor Mike C. Manning To Appear on ‘Days of Our Lives’

There is a new hunk coming to Salem, the fictional town that is the setting for the NBC daytime soap, Days of Our Lives. Making his debut the week of October 5, Mike C. Manning will play the role of a Titan Industries intern named Charlie. Not much else is revealed about his character except that he will cross paths with Claire Brady, played by Isabel Durant and the daughter of Shawn Brady and Belle Black Brady.

Manning announced the news on his Instagram account on September 29.

Manning got his start in acting thanks to being on MTV’s reality show, The Real World: Washington D.C. Manning interned for the Human Rights Campaign during his time on the reality show.

Manning’s acting credits include the Disney Channel movie Cloud 9, Teen Wolf, and Hawaii Five-0.

Manning, who is openly bisexual, partnered with Lance Bass to produce the 2014 documentary, Kidnapped for Christ, which tells the story of LGBT youth taken from their homes and sent to an ex-gay ministry by their religious parents.

Manning also co-founded Chhibber Mann Productions, which has produced the documentaries An Act of Love and Lost in America.

Sources: Mike C Manning Official Instagram Page, IMDB, Vice, Chhibber Mann Productions,