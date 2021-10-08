Agatha Harkness Gets A Spinoff Series!

Kathryn Hahn Dominates As She Lands Her Own Disney+ Spinoff Series As Agatha Harkness

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: This has definitely been one of the best years of actress Kathryn Hahn’s life. The star absolutely shined in the role of the villainous witch, Agatha Harkness, on Disney+’s incredible Marvel series, Wandavision, which led her to not only topping the iTunes charts with Agatha All Along, but being nominated for a freakin’ Emmy award – which she unfortunately lost to the co-lead in Mare of Easttown. Last month we fanned out over Hahn getting cast to play Joan Rivers in the upcoming series about Rivers’ legacy and loving life. Now, we’re going to geek out because Agatha – err, Hahn – is coming back to our screens!

According to Variety, head writer of Wandavision, Jac Schaeffer, has been set to write and executive produce a spinoff series that will be a dark comedy surrounding Hahn’s Harkness premiering on Disney+. As tradition with Marvel, no other details have been revealed – likely a script not even written yet, but this is extremely exciting news to Hahn stans, Marvel dweebs, and witchy geeks alike.

As true fans are aware, part of Wandavision’s grand finale was cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Audiences were supposed to see Harkness battle Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) superpowered family alongside her pet rabbit Senor Scratchy… who was going to be a monstrous demon, but that wound up being cut. Perhaps we can speculate we’ll discover how Harkness destroyed many other lives and claimed other witches’ powers up until discovering Maximoff. Harkness is hundreds of years old and has been in Marvel comics for a long time, so the material is there, and Hahn’s snarky and zany portrayal of the wicked witch will ensure this is a series not to miss.

